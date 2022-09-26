With cracked cement and blanketed in the thick Georgia heat, Showtime Bowl on Macon Highway stands steadfastly as it approaches its 31st year in business. Intense rivalries, budding romances and close-knit friendships have all come to fruition under the gentle strobe of 1980s-esque lighting and the glorious reverberations of pins dropping.
While bowling may seem like a remnant of the past for some, Showtime Bowl has maintained the classic-Americana aesthetic of a once popular activity for decades, serving everybody from college students and young families to leagues made up of salesmen and blue-collar workers.
Whether it’s a Friday night filled with heavy laughs and tall drinks or a subtle afternoon spent unwinding with a quick 10 rounds, there is a place and sense of belonging for every patron who walks through the doors.
“Our morning business is structured around UGA students and some of our morning leagues,” said staff member Clinton Bryan. “Now the evening…that’s a whole other deal. We still have the age group of people who come in here and just sit down with us.”
There is an authenticity and a lived-in feel to Showtime Bowl that comes not only from the influx of passionate patrons, but from the staff themselves. While the establishment hosts a variety of bowling leagues on a regular basis, the staff members participate in the fun as well.
A passing glance may tell you that the cashier is simply there to hand you your change and a pair of shoes, but there have been some impressive scores posted by those who are running the day-to-day operations.
“I like this place for the people, the entertainment, and the bowling, mostly. I’m a league bowler and I’ve shot a 300 here,” staff member Byron Wilhite said.
The bowling alley not only serves those who bowl for fun, but is a well-known spot in the professional bowling community. As a child pushes their neon ball down the bowling bumper and onto the lane, a world champion may be scoring strikes left and right in the next lane over.
There is a lot more to Showtime Bowl than initially meets the eye. While most college students may view the bowling alley as a fun spot to grab a few drinks and hang out, it can also be a place to watch world-class athletes practice their sport. There are nuances to the business that go far beyond the typical college-town perception.
“[Showtime Bowl] is definitely a landmark… We’ve had many professional bowlers come through here who you would never recognize in day-to-day life. We once had a six-time Pro Bowl champion come in,” Wilhite said.
Bowling is an activity that in many places, has become synonymous with antiquated hobbies like hanging out at the local mall.
The popularity of bowling reached a peak in the 1960s and saw a slow decline in American culture up until recent years. According to bowlinguide.com, in 2014, bowling was a $4 billion dollar industry and reached $10 billion by 2018, with an additional 28 million bowlers joining the scene from 2010 to 2018.
Showtime Bowl has managed to keep this piece of American culture alive by providing a welcoming and fun environment from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 9 a.m.-midnight on Saturdays practically every single day for decades.
The environment is reminiscent of an idealized past, mimicking 1980s decor and drawing people into a world of nostalgia, all while maintaining the ideals of living in the present moment.
An important aspect of this business is the lack of screen time. The environment is engaging and filled with lights, sound and stimulation in every pocket and corner. The warmth and energy sets the atmosphere for people to feel comfortable enough to disconnect from technology and connect with what is in front of them.
“My boss has been here for 31 years. This building has been here for 31 years. She's been calling the shots for that — [preserving the past has] been her mission. Being that she’s close to 80, that’s the vibe she has held here,” Bryan said.