Heather Matherly is helping herself and others become one with the trees.
Forest therapy, also called forest bathing, is a practice that was developed in Japan in the 1980s and was intended for overworked employees. The practice promotes wellness and alleviation through the exposure to and immersion into natural settings, Matherly said.
Matherly is a forest therapy guide and women’s circle facilitator. She utilizes these practices through her business Stay Amazed to help others rediscover themselves. Whether someone is going through a major crisis or if they just want to self reflect, Matherly is more than happy to be of assistance.
Matherly developed a connection to forest therapy during her time as a yoga instructor. She said that when she started teaching yoga outdoors, she was quick to notice a big change in her students.
“When my clients and I would start to move, stuff would just inevitably come out,” Matherly said. “You just talk and you get personal … that’s when I really noticed the benefits of being outdoors and pairing that with movement.”
Fighting fears
Matherly started Stay Amazed right before the pandemic hit last spring. She detailed how, even though the outdoors have been considered one of the safest places during the pandemic, the initial fear and mystery of COVID-19 made people much more hesitant to reach out for help.
“Everybody was very afraid. I was super afraid,” Matherly said. “Everything kind of had to go to a halt.”
Throughout the pandemic, Matherly began holding virtual coaching sessions for her clients but experienced difficulty in connecting with them in a fuller capacity.
“It’s different when you’re not able to be out in nature,” Matherly said. “The whole point for me is to teach clients how to tap into their own intuition and how to read messages that come to you when you’re out in nature.”
A year later, Matherly, like many others, is trying to slowly but surely return to some semblance of normalcy. She feels that this is an ideal time for her to help others, as the pandemic has kept people indoors and has taken a huge mental and emotional toll on many.
“I’m noticing that people are ready to get back out there and do stuff, but it’s almost like they’ve forgotten how,” Matherly said. “I think this would be awesome for people who have just been stuck, and to get people back into their bodies and figure out how [they] want to reemerge.”
Finding her calling
Matherly offers group, couple and one-on-one forest therapy walks. Each option is about three hours long and gives Matherly ample time to dig deep into whatever is ailing her clients and to utilize elements of nature as a part of the healing process.
In addition to forest therapy, Matherly also conducts the monthly Athena Women’s Circle, which allows women to “feel seen and heard by other women,” as well as “cultivate a relationship with the feminine spirit in nature,” according to the Stay Amazed website.
Matherly’s friend Bart Lemahieu met her nearly a decade ago when she took some of his mindfulness meditation training classes and the two have remained in contact ever since. Lemahieu said Matherly’s passion shines through in her work.
“[Matherly] is very involved in what she does, and she will not get involved in things she doesn’t feel like she could deliver on,” Lamahieu said. “If you come [to Stay Amazed] as a customer, you know that what you get is definitely worth your time.”
Looking ahead, Matherly says one of her aspirations is for Stay Amazed to eventually become her full-time job. Her ultimate goal at the end of the day, however, is to inspire her clients by being her most authentic self, prompting them to, in turn, reciprocate that level of comfort and authenticity.
“I love working with people. It is what I’m here to do. I know that,” Matherly said.