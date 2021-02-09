The Morton Theatre has announced the winning submissions for the Defiance Project, a contest for Black and African American artists presenting stories about the history of Black and African American communities in the U.S.
The winners of the Defiance Project were announced in January. The list of recipients included a range of 10 individuals: Cassie Chantel, Robby Myles, Kxng Blanco, Noraa James, Jas Anderson, Broderick Flanigan, Booker T. Mattison, Daisean Garrett, Jason Aryeh and Camilla Sims. Each recipient will receive a $500 grant.
The Defiance Project was created as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement. As the Morton Theatre remains one of the oldest standing African American-owned and operated historical theaters in the U.S., the supervising committee felt that they had a special duty to amplify the voices of Black and African American artists in Athens and surrounding communities.
“We felt it was upon ourselves as a beacon in Athens to respond to this time, in this moment,” said Thomas Brazzle, the chair of Morton Theatre’s programming. “And we also wanted to give a voice to the people.”
The program accepted submissions from a range of creative media, including: short narrative films, short documentary films, music performances, filmed poetry readings, dance performances and time lapsed studio art presentations. Drawings, paintings and photographic series were also accepted. The contest required participants be Black or African American and live in Athens-Clarke County or a bordering county.
Brazzle said that there were multiple judges involved in the selection process, with each judge having a background in areas such as screenwriting or music. Brazzle said the recipients were judged on the basis of five specific criteria: clarity of the message, technical quality, the “it” factor, originality and innovation.
“To have an opportunity to showcase my work with an audience and to then have the added bonus of being chosen by [the judges] because they think my work is worthy of their mission and goals is rather humbling,” said Mattison, one of the contest winners and an entertainment and media studies professor at the University of Georgia.
Mattison described his submission as a short film that dealt with false imprisonment and the racial inequities of the justice system.
“When I saw the Defiance Awards and their desire to see how you chronicle and document Black life in this country and at this time, I thought it would be a perfect submission,” Mattison said. “Because the equal protection under the law is something that is an issue with African Americans, people of color. It’s something I wanted to address, and I’m grateful that [the Morton Theatre] chose the film as being worthy of winning that award.”
As an Athens-focused event, the Morton Theatre Corporation hopes that the Defiance Project will bring positive and lasting change for Black creatives in the community.
“I think once the community shows their support, you’ll start seeing a lot more things like murals popping up downtown, even more so, and you’ll see more shows like live shows on our stages,” Brazzle said.
At the time of writing, there has not yet been confirmation of the Defiance Project’s return.
“If it was up to me, I think it should be yearly. I don’t think this should be a one-off,” Brazzle said.
On March 1, interviews of the winners and film submissions will be included in a digital showcase series available online from the Morton Theatre Corporation. Art pieces will also be shown for in person viewing at a location that is yet to be determined.