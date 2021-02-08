The Athens art community has faced many challenges throughout the pandemic. In an attempt to ease these struggles, the Athens Area Arts Council, Athens Cultural Affairs Commission, Athens Downtown Development Authority and Lyndon House Arts Center have teamed up to create the Athens Mural Alley.
The purpose of the Athens Mural Alley project is to provide recovery assistance to local artists and draw attention to the Athens creative economy, according to a January 2021 press release by Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services.
The overall theme for the project is “2021, Here and Now,” which will be reflected on the murals’ panels and exhibited in a downtown alleyway located between Clayton Street and Washington Street. Relating to the theme, artists are encouraged to reflect recovery, advocacy, activism, optimism and hope in their designs to represent the resiliency of the Athens community.
Didi Dunphy, program and facility supervisor at the Lyndon House Arts Center, said this theme will allow artists to show their interpretations of what’s next for the community. She encourages artists to reflect on their own personal experiences of last year and their hopes for 2021.
“The art community here is something that we identify with — it's part of the fabric of Athens,” Dunphy said. “It is a community that [has been] hard hit from COVID, not just economic distress but also isolation. It is crucial for the art community to have that sense of togetherness.”
The Mural Alley project was created with the support of the Arts in the Community Award from the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission and a grant from the Georgia Main Street Innovation Grant Program, administered by the National Main Street Center, Inc. and funded by the Williams Family Foundation of Georgia.
When the Mayor and Commission awarded $100,000 to the arts community, it was split up into 50 different grants of $2,000 each. The Athens Mural Alley project then received one of these grants to exhibit resiliency in the arts community.
Linda Ford, director of business services at the Athens Downtown Development Authority, said that after a community goes through an economic crisis, art can be that first open door to bring people back out into the community. She recommends artists of all skill levels to apply to this project.
“It's a great learning experience,” Ford said. “Once you've learned to paint murals and are competent, then that opens up a whole different avenue for you as a visual artist.”
To apply, artists must live in the Athens area, which also includes the immediate 10 surrounding counties, and they must submit an application containing a copy of their resume, a reflection on their artistic process, one or two images of mural design ideas and two or three images of current or representational works. This application can be found on the Athens Area Arts Council’s website. The application deadline is Feb. 15, 2021.
Up to six artists will be selected. Each will be awarded $350 after selection and then $400 upon completion of the mural. In addition, artists will be awarded the panel, plus two months of studio membership at the Lyndon House Arts Center.
The murals created by the Athens Mural Alley project will join Taylor Shaw’s “Greetings from Athens” mural. The mural alley will be decorated with overhead festival lighting to create an atmosphere for an illuminated, pedestrian-friendly landscape of art.
“Our downtown is really becoming rich with murals, which is extremely wonderful, and it makes our downtown so lively and enriching and prideful,” Dunphy said.