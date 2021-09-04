The two-square-block area of downtown Athens that houses the 40 Watt Club, Morton Theatre and Georgia Theatre is a hot spot for Athens music.
Besides the notable music venues, the area also houses 15 plaques in the Athens Music Walk of Fame. The plaques, whose shapes are somewhere between a location benchmark and a guitar pick, each commemorate an artist who contributed to Athens’ musical community and legacy.
“It is the Athens music equivalent of the stars you see on the street in Hollywood commemorating movie stars,” said music business certificate program director and Athens Music Walk of Fame committee member David Barbe.
The first 10 plaques were installed in September 2020, and the second group, containing an additional five inductees, were installed Aug. 12.
The Athens Cultural Affairs Commission, the board which funds the project, plans to continue adding five inductees every year. Inductees are chosen by a committee of local residents who have various roles in the Athens arts community.
ACAC chair and Athens Music Walk of Fame committee member Andrew Salinas said the commitment to adding multiple inductees every year allows artists who are less well-known, but still influential to the legacy of Athens music, to be recognized early in the Walk of Fame’s life.
“We can conceptualize a Music Walk of Fame that’s not just a popularity contest,” Salinas said.
While several of the inductees so far are household names like R.E.M. and the B-52s, Athens’ music heritage is not limited to the indie rock scene. Salinas said one goal of the Walk of Fame is to refute the idea that Athens music began in the late 1970s.
Inductees from other genres and time periods, such as 2020 inductee Hall Johnson and 2021 inductee Bob Cole, both influential Black composers in the early 20th century, highlight the diversity of influential musicians from Athens beyond that indie reputation.
Artists whose influence is not limited to just their musical output have space in the Walk of Fame, too.
Art Rosenbaum, a 2021 inductee best known for his visual art is also a folklorist who documented traditional American folk music through field recordings.
Another 2021 inductee, Linda Phillips, was the founder of Nuçi’s Space, a mental health resource center for musicians. Though not a musical artist herself, Phillips and Nuçi’s Space are part of the Athens music community.
Local artist Allen Sutton, who designed the plaques used along the Walk of Fame, said he enjoyed learning about and listening to artists he learned about through the project.
Barbe said the committee focused on diversity when choosing the 2021 inductees in both the genres of artists they included and the artists themselves.
The Walk of Fame both honors those who contributed to Athens’ music and gives people an avenue to learn more about the artists who shaped the city’s culture. Barbe said it is a way to show the culture to both newcomers to Athens and people who are simply unfamiliar with the city’s music.