Zachary King is going from The Georgia Theatre to the “American Idol” stage this season.
After his experience from performing with his Athens-based band Cloudland, musician King traveled to San Diego to audition for the 19th season of the well known singing competition series, “American Idol.” For his performance, he played the ganjo (banjo and guitar) and sang one of his favorite hits by Rihanna, “Stay.”
From Fayetteville to American Idol
King first became involved with music when he was eight after his father bought him a guitar. Then, he played for his youth band in his hometown church, New Hope Baptist Church in Fayetteville. He continues to play with his bandmates, Aidan Hill, Karmen Smith and Hogan Heim, in his band Cloudland in Athens.
“Music became something where it is the best way I know how to express myself and get things off my chest,” King said. “At church, I grew into loving playing together. Cloudland is kind of the dream at the moment.”
King said he felt discouraged because his band’s tour got canceled due to the pandemic. Then, King received an email from ABC about auditions for the upcoming season of “American Idol.” King first reached out to his bandmate, Hogan Heim, for advice.
“It was an all around kind of win win situation,” King said when describing how auditioning could ultimately benefit the band.
Through King’s journey on American Idol, Heim said he supported his bandmate by providing encouragement and threw him a little party after he came home from San Diego. King said he was hesitant to audition, but with encouragement and a devoted mindset, he decided to sign up.
“I was daydreaming, and I was thinking about how cool it would be,” King said. “Then I was like, ‘What am I actually doing to get there?’”
King said he did not have any expectations going into the audition, which he said was really helpful in easing any of his nerves. He said whatever was going to happen was meant to happen.
King said his performances on “American Idol” boosted his self confidence and also taught him intricacies of performance. He said the experience helped him manage his nerves, make eye contact with the audience and remember lyrics while on stage.
“What I learned is so valuable, and I came home more motivated than I've ever been in my life,” King said.
Cloudland playing again
King said it is so easy to get discouraged about not being able to do shows, but he said the time to focus and write music has been beneficial. He said the music Cloudland produces hope and nostalgia.
“I think hope is severely lacking right now, just in general, across the entertainment industry,” King said. “With the pandemic setting and people being isolated from people they love, I think our lyrics and our message in our songs can provide people some light at the end of that tunnel.”
On April 22, Cloudland will have a socially distanced performance at Athens venue, The Tent. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. The tickets are $5 and can be purchased on Cloudland band's website. Nordista Freeze from Nashville, Tenn., will open up the show.
“It's really sad we have not been able to connect with these people, so it will be fun to play again,” Heim said.
The 19th season of “American Idol” aired on Feb. 14, 2021. Auditions, which consisted of remote auditions and socially distanced, in-person auditions in three locations: San Diego, Los Angeles, and Ojai, California, aired weekly until March 14.
King was not able to leak the results of “American Idol” to The Red & Black.