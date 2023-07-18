Athens is a renowned musical hotspot, brimming with rich culture and creative minds. Many of the artists to come from the local music scene have made it to the top, finding their way to mainstream television and films. Here are a few artists from Athens that are in some of your favorite cinemas.
R.E.M.
R.E.M. is one of the most decorated rock bands from the Athens area. Not only did R.E.M. 's work earn them “over 90 million albums [sold],” according to visitathensga.com, but their reputation as being one of the genre’s first alternative rock bands caught the attention of film and TV.
R.E.M. is featured throughout several episodes of “The Bear,” a comedy drama that follows a chef who transitions his family’s quaint sandwich spot into a Michelin star restaurant. The band has been featured in 238 projects on their respective soundtracks and 58 more as a composer, according to IMDB.
“Family Guy,” “The Boys,” “The Simpsons,” “13 Reasons Why,” “Animal Kingdom,” “Parks and Recreation” and over 100 other TV shows featured R.E.M.’s music. Additionally, some of the biggest films in cinema history included R.E.M.’s work in feature films such as “Baby Driver,” “Marley and Me,” “Alvin and the Chipmunks,” “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Captain Marvel” and “Zootopia.”
Danger Mouse
Brian Joseph Burton, known professionally as Danger Mouse, is an American musician, songwriter and producer. Danger Mouse’s single “Chase Me” was featured in the film “Baby Driver,” as well as television series such as “Invincible” and “Black Lightning.”
After getting swept up in the indie rock scene in Athens, remixing work from local artists, and DJing for the University of Georgia radio station “WUOG-FM,” Danger Mouse began garnering attention from the entertainment titans.
They have been credited by IMDB 191 times on different soundtracks and 21 times as a composer. Additionally, Danger Mouse has written songs that have been featured in “The Outer Banks,” “The Umbrella Academy,” “Smallfoot,” “Animal Kingdom,” “Ocean’s Eight,” “Master of None,” “Supernatural,” “Carrie,” “Criminal Minds” and “Ted Lasso.”
The Drive-By Truckers
The Drive-By Truckers are best known for their soundtrack placements in critically-acclaimed TV dramas like “Friday Night Lights,”“The Shield,” “Criminal Minds” and “Justified.” The band also performed live on the sets of “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” and “Conan.”
Pylon
Pylon’s unique blend of new wave, post-punk, jangle pop, alternative rock, and funk rock caught the eye of a few big media productions like “Shining Girls,” “Beware the Gonzo” and “Motherhood,” among a few others.
Titus Burgess
Mostly known for his work as an 5-time Emmy-nominated leading actor on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Titus Burgess has a stout resume as an award-winning singer. Burgess has seven placements on soundtracks, most of them being on shows he acted in as well. The most prominent examples include “Central Park,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and Aretha Franklin’s recently released biopic “Respect.”