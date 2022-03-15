On March 8, Athens was named the South’s best college town of 2022 by the lifestyle magazine Southern Living.
No stranger to receiving this title, Athens was also named Southern Living’s best college town of the South in 2018 and 2020.
The magazine website’s cited Athens’ football atmosphere, variety of musical entertainment and extensive food options as the keys to the city’s success and energy.
Athens ranked above the towns of fellow Southeastern Conference colleges, including Auburn, Alabama, which was ranked third, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, ranked seventh and Gainesville, Florida, ranked tenth.
To determine what cities will rank in the top 20 of every Southern college town, the magazine uses votes casted by its readers in a survey. Conducted by third-party research company M&RR, this year’s survey included more than 20,000 respondents, according to Southern Living’s website.
The final results were revealed on the magazine’s website and will also be published in its April issue.
Each city has a variety of “it factors,” including aspects like the charm of the physical area, the quality of the food and the natural surroundings that the magzine said contribute to its ranking.
“There's only one thing that all these towns seem to share — and that's your devotion to them,” said Southern Living’s website. “Inviting streets and cool music venues be darned, these are the best college towns in the South because they're your college towns. You know that each time you step foot on campus, whether it's every football season or once in a blue moon, it'll still feel like home.”
Georgia was also featured in other rankings as a part of Southern Living’s The South’s Best 2022 series. Athens’ local Creature Comforts Brewing Co. ranked fourth in the South’s best breweries. Savannah, Georgia, was also ranked second in the South’s best cities while Atlanta ranked seventh.