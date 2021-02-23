For many, the pandemic has painted a grim picture of loneliness, isolation and boredom. But for Connie Crawley, attending things like a Facebook Live wedding, virtual theater productions and serving as a simulated patient for medical students via Zoom has kept her on her toes.
Adjusting to the demands of the pandemic has been difficult for many students at the University of Georgia — class schedules and formats can be confusing, and deciding how to socialize can feel like a moral dilemma. While the pandemic has forced students to adjust, it has also forced Athens’ middle-aged and senior citizens to adjust as well.
But despite the challenges of the pandemic, several members of the Athens older community have found ways to stay connected.
Life on Zoom
Before the onset of the pandemic, Alzena Johnson had a limited knowledge of technology. She knew how to do the bare minimum, like sending emails and using FaceTime, she said. Now she’s using technology much more frequently, for things like her Sunday school class and attending meetings for the Athens Area Retired Educators Association.
Alzena Johnson didn’t find much trouble learning to use Zoom to attend meetings. However for her husband, Larry Johnson, who serves as the president of the Barrow County Retired Educators Association, learning to host meetings for his organization proved to be more challenging.
“I don't know for the world why it's so complicated for us to get to the point where we can click to the agenda, and click back to the participants but that part is still hard for us older people,” Alzena Johnson said.
Meanwhile Crawley was familiar with Zoom prior to the pandemic, as she had her first experience using the platform when she did a presentation that was coordinated by a woman in Colorado. The presentation was going to be shown several months later during a class at UGA, she said.
With a bit more experience using the platform, Crawley has adapted to using Zoom throughout the past year. Crawley, who is involved with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UGA, said Zoom has allowed for classes to host speakers based in New York and California. Crawley has also used Zoom to tune into plays from the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville and to put together an audio special for Rabbit Box, a storytelling organization based in Athens.
“It's kind of amazing what people have done with a tool that most people can really [use] pretty simply,” Crawley said.
Getting out of the house
John Webster and his wife, Julie Webster, moved to Athens in June after 50 years of living in Atlanta, he said. For the Websters, settling into a new place after a move was challenging enough, but settling in during a pandemic provided its own set of challenges.
COVID-19, in a way, helped facilitate the move, as John Webster said he was able to work remotely without people questioning why he wasn’t at the office. But though it may have simplified the Webster's physical moving process, that didn’t mean challenges weren’t on the horizon once boxes were all unpacked.
“I will say the baseline assumption of football, live music and bars [in Athens] has been greatly diminished from what our expectations were,” he said.
While the Websters wait for more in-person events to return to Athens, they’ve been filling their free time with other activities, like playing golf and pickleball. Since these activities are outdoors, they can socialize with other people without violating any COVID-19 guidelines, John Webster said.
Alzena Johnson said in an email the only activity she currently does in-person is working for the food bank operated by her church, where she participates in Bigger Vision’s Emergency Shelter program. Meanwhile, for Crawley, grocery shopping and getting her hair cut are some of the only things she does in-person. However, she hopes to start seeing patients in-person soon at Mercy Health Center, where she volunteers as a dietician, she said.
‘Just try it’
One thing that has surprised Crawley throughout the pandemic is how some people have struggled to adapt to using technology. Even though joining a Zoom call can be as simple as clicking a link, some people are still intimidated by it, she said.
Alzena Johnson also noticed that some older people from her church or from the Athens Area Retired Educators Association and Barrow County Retired Educators Association were intimidated by using Zoom, opting to dial in by phone instead of joining via a computer. She has even come across some refusing to try the platform at all, she said.
Crawley’s advice for overcoming Zoom difficulties is to ask a friend for help, especially if you’re comfortable inviting them to your home. Meanwhile, Alzena Johnson has a short but sweet suggestion for those apprehensive about using the platform: “Just try it.”
“I was willing to learn how to [use Zoom] because I'm still of a mindset that as long as you're living you should be learning something,” Alzena Johnson said.