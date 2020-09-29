"Classic City Crime," a true-crime podcast hosted by Cameron Jay, centers around the tragic death of Tara Louise Baker. The podcast currently has over 1,000 followers on Instagram and has over 90,000 listens on Spotify.
The Athens Clarke County Police Department has released Baker’s autopsy as of Sept. 19. Meredith S., Baker’s sister, said in the release that the autopsy answered the question of precisely what happened to Baker and has given their family a clear answer after two decades of waiting and being misinformed by police and investigators.
"I have not seen the autopsy report as it is in care of the family," Jay said. "I asked not to see the details as it may threaten the investigation, and I don't think it is anything that would change the course of the podcast."
Knowing the case's main details is all the information Jay needs to keep the investigation going. The autopsy was mainly for the family to know specific information.
Jay said his listeners can eventually solve this case if people keep telling their truths, and any detail is a significant one because it can potentially lead to a new angle of the story. Baker's mystery has become such a big part of Jays' life, and he even quit his main job to continue telling it to his best ability.
Jay said he isn’t doing the podcast for his own benefit; he is doing it because people are finally starting to "really gain ground on the case and the investigation,” and are “finally getting answers to the family."
Recent podcast episodes range from interviews with Michael J. Perrotti, a forensic psychologist, to coverage about a suspicious man seen in the footage on a news channel at the crime scene. Jay released the episodes before a week-long break that was needed for investigation purposes. During the hiatus, the police released the autopsy.
Also during the break, Jay got the chance to interview many new people. He spoke with Baker's boyfriend at the time of the crime, and said listeners suspected him as Baker's killer, therefore making him a suspect worth investigating. He also analyzed many new leads, the boyfriend just being one of them.
Jay said the leads are "ever-flowing" because there is always somebody leaving a new clue to investigate. This break was also crucial for Baker's family to digest the police's hard news recently presented to them.
There were concerns that the autopsy and leak of specific details to the public could be detrimental or damaging to the investigation, Jay said, so he believes that is why officials delayed the release.
After the police decided to release this information, Jay said he is hopeful the officials will be more involved from here on. New officials are in charge of this case, leaving Jay hopeful since they are not the same ones from 20 years ago, he said.
Jay’s relationship with the Baker family has only grown stronger since the podcast's beginning, he said. He wants the best for them, and the best way to do this is to keep making Baker's case an important one.
"I encourage people to keep speaking out," Jay said. "Let's find justice for Tara."
