The 2020 presidential election is right around the corner, and poll workers in Athens are working to make the experience as seamless as possible for early voters.
This year’s election season poses a threat to older adults, as 8 of every 10 COVID-19 reported deaths have been adults 65 years and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the Pew Research Center, 58% of U.S. poll workers in 2018 were over 60 years old. This could explain the shortage of about 100 poll workers in Athens, as many have opted out of the role.
For Athens resident Monika Kapousouz, working as a poll worker is gratifying and challenging. Kapousouz, 70, has been a poll worker since 2010. She became a poll manager in 2012 and now manages polling sites on Chase Street. She calls herself a “cheerleader” and said her job is making sure the voters are well served.
“Most of us are older,” Kapousouz said. “We have someone on our team who’s awesome. He’s 80 and has some risk factors, and he has opted not to work early voting. ... But he will work [Election Day].”
Kapousouz said she wrote to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Athens-Clarke County Director of Elections and Voter Registration Charlotte Sosebee to request that all poll workers test themselves for COVID-19 throughout the process.
Kapousouz’s workers are taking the proper precautions with gloves, hand sanitizer, masks and face shields, she said.
“I just think it’s really important. I think I’m good at it,” Kapousouz said. “With proper protection, it’s totally fine.”
Derek Robertson, 51, felt the same way. Robertson worked as a post office worker last year before quitting his job to start a small wood crafting business. When COVID-19 hit, he took up poll working part-time and said he enjoys the job.
Robertson was part of a team that helped program and test voting machines for logic and
accuracy. He said he likes helping people understand the voting process better.
“I see hundreds of people every day. ... Sometimes I get to calm their fears or let them know how things work,” Robertson said. “If I get updates beyond the line managers, I can pass that along and alleviate some fears.”
Milan Richard, a senior sociology major at University of Georgia, works for the nonprofit organization Economic Justice Coalition. Two parts of the Economic Justice Coalition’s mission are voter registration and educating the public on civic engagement.
Richard said this is her first time working the polls, and she is rotating through Athens-Clarke, Oconee, Greene, Jackson, Oglethorpe and Elbert Counties.
“I just want to make sure that the voters are being treated right and that they have a fair chance when they’re at the polls,” Richard said.
Richard compared the polling sites in Athens to those in Jackson County, and said the latter wasn’t enforcing COVID-19 requirements as explicitly as sites in Athens. At the Jackson County site where she worked, some people didn’t wear masks, and the line was crowded.
“I don’t know how they handle it, but I do report,” Richard said. “I’m personally not scared or worried about COVID. I just make sure I’m doing all my precautions and stuff. If need be, I’ll observe from a distance.”
Patrick Mosley, a sophomore political science and international affairs major at UGA, worked the polls in Kennesaw during his senior year of high school for Georgia’s 2018 general election.
After hearing former President Barack Obama and Stacey Abrams speak at an event at Morehouse College, Mosley said he felt impassioned and looked for ways to get involved with the election. He volunteered to be a poll worker after hearing about it from a woman at his church.
“I think it would be great if everyone our age at least tried and ventured out to do it,” Mosley said. “It makes you understand how important your vote is, but also, it makes you understand what goes on behind the scenes when submitting your vote.”
