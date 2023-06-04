Athens Pride and Queer Collective hosts second annual Pride Parade

A sea of colors poured onto College Avenue on Saturday afternoon as the Athens Pride Parade marched through downtown Athens. Parade participants waved a variety of pride flags and gave out handfuls of candy to the crowd. Hundreds of people, ranging from families with children to groups of friends, gathered along the sides of Clayton Street, College Avenue and Hancock Avenue to watch the parade pass through.
Athens Pride and Queer Collective held their second annual Pride Parade on Saturday. The parade route flowed through downtown and ended at The Foundry Pavilion, which held a celebratory resource festival with food trucks, non-profit vendors and performances from musician Sarah Mootz and The League of Step, an Athens-based step dance team.
Marissa Chastain, vice president of APQC, said the parade had over 55 floats and walking groups and 50 vendors at the festival, which is more than they had at last year's Pride parade. The collective also raised more money this year at about $40,000 in scholarships.
Some groups, like Athens Road Runners, decorated trucks and cars with rainbow flags, banners and signs. Other groups chose to walk or dance through the parade instead.
Krystal Ham, secretary of APQC, has been to several pride parades outside of Athens, but describes Athens Pride Parade as being more personable. She notes that the Atlanta Pride Parade is much bigger, but they don’t allow people to file in behind the parade and walk, like they do in Athens, which Ham cherishes.
Ham, who has lived in Athens for the past eight years, said the queer community here is “open and loving.”
“I think it’s just important to show that we have that community here and we support the community and we have a lot of allies to support us,” Ham said.
Community – a recurring theme throughout the event as parade watchers showed support for all the participants by cheering and waving their flags. Many of the parade’s participants stepped up to make this parade happen.
Makayla Warren, a barista in Athens, and Palmer Beck, a student at the University of Georgia, found themselves attending their first pride parade when Franny’s Farmacy, a local hemp dispensary, had a last-minute need for a truck for the parade.
“We wanted to support them and Pride in Athens,” Beck said.
Brian Armbrust, the volunteer coordinator at Athens-Clarke County Unified Government Animal Shelter, has attended pride parades in many different cities, including New York City, London and Paris, however, this was their first time at the Athens Pride Parade.
“As a queer, gender-expansive person working in this government that supports my rights, I wanted to be out here to show that we support the community,” Armbrust said.
The Oconee Street United Methodist Church was in attendance last year, and returned this year to walk in the parade and run a booth at the resource festival.
Jodie Lyon, a member of the church and a religion professor at UGA, said one of the major issues the church is pursuing is LGBTQ+ rights, especially in terms of marriage equality, trans rights, ordination and gender equality.
“Particularly this year, Pride is important because there are so many anti-trans bills that are going through legislation, particularly in the South,” Lyon said. “I think it’s important for the church to show up and support the trans community and the LGBTQ community as a whole.”
Chastain said Pride is the happiest time of the year, and seeing people “live their authentic truth,” is special for her. She has seen the impact of these events being not only “life-changing” but “life-saving.”
Armbrust said it was difficult being the first person to come out in their hometown of Dacula, Georgia, so Athens was where they “learned how to be queer.”
“It means a lot to be able to come back here and see that there’s a pride parade here,” Armbrust said. “That kid, that teenager never would have expected it.”
As for next year’s parade, the Athens Pride and Queer Collective hopes to keep growing in size and continue to improve their logistical abilities going forward.
“Just having more people participate in the parade, upping our float game and just getting the word out there to have more folks visit us,” Ham said.