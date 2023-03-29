The Athens Pride and Queer Collective will host their second annual Pride Parade in downtown Athens on June 3. The event will feature a resource festival, food trucks, entertainment and more.
According to the APQC website, the parade comes after a difficult year for the LGBTQ community, and “visibility and collective celebration is more important now than it has ever been before.” The organization hosted its first Pride Parade during June, which is celebrated nationally as LGBT Pride Month, of 2022.
This year, festivities will begin at 2 p.m. and local organizations and groups are invited to register to walk in the parade or enter the parade’s float competition. Groups can register to walk for $25 or compete in the float competition for $100. More information can be found at athenspride.org/parade.
The event’s resource festival will give nonprofit organizations an opportunity to connect with the Athens community. The festival will continue at The Classic Center’s 440 Foundry Pavilion at 3 p.m.. Nonprofit organizations can register to host a table at the festival online for free, however the APQC encourages a donation.
The APQC also invites the community to sponsor the event, with sponsor registration information on their website. The parade has four sponsorship levels, ranging from $500 to $5,000, and donations will support the organization’s programming.
The APQC provides group support for LGBTQ youth and parents, health services, recovery resources, local events, policy advocacy and education. The organization aims to advance “equity, affirmation, diversity, and wellness of queer populations in the greater Athens area,” according to their website.