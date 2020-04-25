Athens PRIDE has canceled its 2020 Athens Pride Street Festival to reroute funds to organizations serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
The festival board plans to donate $1000 to Live Forward, Casa de Amistad, the Athens-Area Council on Aging, the Athens Mutual Aid Network and Nuçi’s Space, according to the release. The decision to donate the funds was made in accordance with Athens PRIDE’s goal to create safe spaces and build networks for the Athens-area LGBTQ community.
The annual street festival is typically held in the fall of each year. The festival celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.
“From homelessness and food insecurity to supporting medical teams and connecting LGBTQ individuals to local resources, we are doing our part to keep the community informed, engaged, and safe,” said Athens PRIDE Vice President and Spokesperson Cameron Harrelson in the press release. “A festival and events can and will be rescheduled. Saving the lives of others and investing in their needs in a timely manner cannot. We are making the responsible decision.”
Athens PRIDE will also make and distribute pride-themed masks to hospitals, nursing homes and other areas of service during this time. Athens PRIDE asks those interested in contributing to the project to contact info@athenspride.com, according to the release.
