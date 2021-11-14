Hundreds of rainbow pride flags wave in the chilly fall wind at Terrapin Beer Co. as the sounds of laughter, live music and beer glasses clinked on Nov. 13. Athens PRIDE’s Pride Fest is one the most highly anticipated pride events every year and the ability to hold it amidst the pandemic created a strong sense of community and unity amongst Athenians.
Inside Terrapin Beer Co., people enjoyed Terrapin beer with friends and family, new and old. Although the event took place at a brewery, the event was attended by those of all ages — families with children were playing cornhole and plenty of dogs were running about.
An inflatable rainbow arch welcomed eventgoers to the outdoor area, while local nonprofit organizations and small businesses set up booths on the lawn. Each stand had a pride flag waving in the wind, colorful displays of support and unity that held the atmosphere together.
Representatives from Oconee Street United Methodist Church spoke with people and handed out Starbursts while the Girl Scouts of Northeast Georgia sold various handmade items such as pride flag earrings, key chains and cedar ornaments in support of their organization.
Live Forward, an organization dedicated to helping individuals with HIV/AIDS, also spoke with attendees and shared information on where to find free HIV rapid testing and sexual health resources for those who are in need. “Know your status” was the slogan on their banner and provided information for those who may need help and resources.
Vice president and spokesperson of Athens PRIDE Cameron Harrelson expressed his appreciation for the continued community support of Athens PRIDE, especially after its annual and highly coveted street festival was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“To see everyone interacting here together and being one is my favorite part, seeing people happy and finding that community. I think that is one thing that we all missed — that chosen family and community aspect,” Harrelson said.
Terrapin Beer Co. hosted Pride Fest and was keen to keep people safe by requiring vaccination cards or negative COVID-19 tests to be presented at the door for entry.
“Our mission statement talks a lot about safe spaces. When people think about the word safe spaces, they just think, acceptance and love and that is important, but I think COVID-19 really showed us that safe spaces also translates into public safety and public health,” Harrelson said.
Later in the day, people clustered in front of the outdoor stage and supported local drag queens, hyping up their performances. Kai Avery, secretary of Athens PRIDE, said the drag performances are one of their favorite parts of Pride events.
The energetic atmosphere was held together by the drag performances and Terrapin beer. When asked what pride means, people responded with words such as “inclusion,” “family,” “vulnerability” and “expression.”
“Pride means inclusion to me because I think whether you’re an ally or whether you are a member of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s just about getting together and celebrating the things you love and the things that are important to you,” Avery said.
People held onto each other as the night wrapped up, while children with peeling pride flag stickers on their faces ran around. Empty Terrapin glasses sat around as a soft, rainbow twilight sky appeared, drawing the lively night to a fitting close.