In celebration of the local LGBTQ+ community, the non-profit organization Athens PRIDE is hosting a week of Pride-centered events and activities starting from Nov. 8- 14. Although all of these events are free, most suggest a $5 donation.
The week kicked off last night at Terrapin Beer Company with the Mx. Athens Pride Pageant at 6 p.m. featuring three different categories: presentations, talents and Q&As. The show will also include live performances from Alex Suarez, Lori Divine, Jade Nite and Karmella Macchiato.
On Tuesday, Athens PRIDE will partner with M3Yoga for a “rainbow flow” yoga session at Bishop Park. The class will take place at 6 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, an LGBTQ+ themed trivia night will take place at the Hotel Indigo courtyard at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to those with the most LGBTQ+ trivia knowledge.
On Wednesday at 9 p.m., there will be a karaoke night at Buvez. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests from within 72 hours will be required for entry.
On Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., Athens PRIDE will host a variety show at Athentic Brewing Company that will include dance, comedy, music and more. The event is for ages 18 and older and masks are required.
Athens PRIDE presents a queer prom at the independent movie theatre Ciné on Nov 12. The theme is “When The Stars Align” and the dress code asks for attendees to dress as their astrological sign, as a planet or in typical prom attire. The event is for ages 18 and up and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours will be required for entry.
Pride Fest will take place on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The festival will include live music, local vendors and a drag show. Artists such as Convict Julie, Luxury Vehicle and Canopy Studio will perform. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests will be required for entry.
Also on Saturday, Femme Haus Pride in partnership with Athens PRIDE and other organizations will host the drag star Kandy Muse from RuPaul’s Drag Race at the 40 Watt Club at 9 p.m. Masks and proof of vaccination are required at the venue.
The week will end on Sunday with a Pride brunch at Athentic Brewery at 3 p.m. Masks are required.