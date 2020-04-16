When production came to a screeching halt after news of COVID-19 broke, Chispa House decided it needed to figure out a way to continue to pay creatives and entertain the self-quarantined.
The Athens-based production company launched its short video streaming platform One Dumb Video on April 15 as a way to entertain people and “get everyone’s mind off troubling news,” said Chispa House President Andrew Levy. The platform also gives creatives an opportunity to make money.
The three-minute-or-less video entries are judged by the Chispa House creative team, who then select videos to feature on the One Dumb Video feed. One video is featured per day. Daily winners will receive a cash prize of $100. At the end of the week, subscribers will vote on which video they liked the most. The weekly winner will receive an additional $300, according to the One Dumb Video website.
The first daily winner was the short film “Distance” by Cartter Fontaine, a testament to biking in the time of quarantine.
Subscriptions to the platform are pay-your-own-way and range from $1-25 per month. All subscription levels provide the same access to the streaming platform. If students choose the $5 per month option, their first two months are free with the promo code "student5", Levy said.
Other than run time, the submission guidelines are open-ended. Since it’s up to the creator to interpret the project, Chispa House has received submissions ranging from comedies to narrative pieces, said Clint Owens, Chispa House’s drone pilot.
“We’re just trying to create a daily outlet for, you know, something a little dumb, a little fun, a little stress-relieving, that will provide a smile to our audiences,” Levy said.
If a creator’s video does not get selected after a period of 90 days, the video is no longer submitted. However, participants can resubmit a video or submit a new one as many times as they want, Levy said.
Creators are also allowed to submit videos they have already uploaded to YouTube because it is likely the Chispa House audience has not seen it, Levy said.
Levy hopes to continue the competition after things return to normal because he doesn’t “see why supporting a creative should end even after this crazy time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.