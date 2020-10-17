On Oct. 7, 2018, Isella Gallesi, from Athens, Georgia, runs around the pumpkin patch as she chooses which one to take home. Milledge Baptist Church holds its annual pumpkin patch sale where proceeds go to the local community. Located off South Milledge, it’s opened everyday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m. (Photo by Daniela Rico; dr11576@uga.edu)