Against the backdrop of rapidly changing local and national music scenes, Southern rock quartet Shameless James released its debut single “Cigarettes and Amphetamines” on March 24.
Although the group has been faced with many setbacks and cancelations due to COVID-19, the members are still using their time in self-isolation to practice and create songs in order to make an explosive comeback in the fall, said band manager and keyboardist Zach Tellano.
Bass player Zac Connely, a communications major at the University of Georgia, said the band formed in 2018 when he happened upon a video of Mackenzie Brown, another student at UGA, singing and playing guitar. Connely said the two “jammed really well together.” Brown then invited drummer Dallas Wiggins, a film major at UGA, to play with them, and eventually Tellano joined in after watching a few of the new group’s shows.
“We just kicked around some ideas and by the end of one of our practices we were like hey that’s actually pretty cool,” said Connely.
The band's creative process has changed to accommodate social distancing practices amid the spread of the new coronavirus, Tellano said. Each member usually works on a song alone before presenting to the group, where they would revise it together. However, Tellano said he wants the band to move towards building songs from the ground up together.
Even though everything is “kind of gloomy” during this time, the band has been using their time in quarantine as an opportunity to “reflect on what's going on” while writing, Tellano said. Fleshing out songs has become difficult because they aren’t able to see each other at all and it's impossible for the band to practice over FaceTime, Tellano said.
Still, the members agreed living in the age of technology has helped them “keep the ball rolling.”
Connely said the group is just trying to “ride it out” after having two shows canceled in the last week due to the new coronavirus. Tellano said out of the nine shows that the group had scheduled for the next few months, it's looking like most of them are going to be canceled.
Performing isn’t the only thing the band is missing out on, Tellano said. The group has lost at least $3,000 in guaranteed pay and missed out on a lot of networking opportunities.
Performing online is something that the group is looking into. Tellano said the group is thinking about getting together to do something via Instagram Live, but they are wary because “it's not in the best interest of other people if we hang out together” and they don’t want to be a part of spreading the virus.
Connely said it's interesting to see how creative musicians are becoming during the pandemic and mentioned the band Disco Biscuits doing a whole tour online.
“There's a lot of creative stuff coming out so I'm really curious to see what happens in the next three months because people are really running with this pretty quick,” said Connely.
