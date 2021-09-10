Since September 1987, libraries across the country have unified to celebrate Library Card Sign Up Month. This year, the Athens Regional Library System has decided to take this celebration an extra mile.
“Get Library Carded” is a brand new campaign launched by the Athens Regional Library System in collaboration with local businesses to encourage Athens residents to register for library cards. People can present their library cards at close to 30 local businesses in order to redeem discounts and other rewards.
Rhiannon Eades, public information officer at the Athens Regional Library System, expressed her excitement about the campaign and emphasized the massive amount of access a library card grants its owner.
“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, I can check out books at the library,’ but with your library card you can do a lot more than that,” Eades said. “We have digital library books, we have online tutoring. There’s all kinds of things you can use your library card for.”
A library card also offers access to features such as 3D printing, art exhibitions and resources for genealogy research, according to Eades.
In addition to partnering with the Athens Regional Library System, many local businesses also donated giveaway prizes to each of the libraries. Those who sign up for or renew their library cards, or visit participating businesses during September, are eligibile to win these prizes.
“We’ve got books to give away. We’ve got restaurant gift cards, retailer gift cards,” Eades said. “There’s all kinds of cool stuff.”
A few participating businesses are Alumni Cookie Dough, Avid Bookshop, International Grill & Bar and Molly’s Coffee Company.
Molly Stokes, owner of Molly’s Coffee Company, is delighted to participate in this campaign.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to strengthen our community,” Stokes said. “The ‘Get Library Carded’ campaign encourages people to not only read books but also to support local companies and participate in their community.”
More information on the “Get Library Carded” campaign can be found on the Athens Library website.