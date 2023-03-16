William “Bill” Rawson Smith was known as many things – a writer, author, musician, brother, husband and father. A past member of The Red & Black board of directors, Bill Smith was a graduate of the University of Georgia and a local musician.
On Feb. 19, 2023, Bill Smith died unexpectedly from complications of amyloidosis, a rare and often under-diagnosed blood disease.
During his time in Athens, Bill Smith wrote for The Red & Black and was the lead guitarist for his band, Tragic Dancers. The rock band played alongside iconic 1980s groups like 10,000 Maniacs and The Replacements. When the group’s equipment was stolen, R.E.M. played a benefit show to fundraise for Tragic Dancers, assisting them in returning to the stage.
“My dad would often reminisce about his rock ‘n' roll days, describing Athens' music and arts scene as one of the most interesting and innovative in the world,” Georgia Smith, Bill’s daughter, said. “It sounded like something out of a movie to me. But as we've now learned from his college friends, it was all real.”
After graduating, Bill Smith’s skill with the written word gave rise to a fruitful career, including contributions to The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNN, The Chicago Sun-Times and the founding of Highpoint, an alternative newspaper featuring politics, art, music and original cartoons by local artists.
“I met Bill three decades ago, when I contributed to Highpoint,” Rebecca Burns, journalist, author and former Red & Black executive director, said. “All these years later, he retained a passion for Athens music and new and emerging bands from Georgia.”
Bill Smith’s death was unexpected by friends and family. Amyloidosis is a rare blood disease, but more commonly found in older men. It is caused by a buildup of protein that can affect organ function.
“The Emory University doctor who was set to start William in a clinical trial told me [that] doctors can’t diagnose it if they don’t know about it,’” Amy Bonesteel Smith, his wife, said. “He was only 58 with many plans to continue writing books, speeches and podcasts for many large businesses.”
In honor and remembrance of Bill Smith, Athens business Satisfactory Printing is releasing a limited-edition collection of Tragic Dancers T-shirts and sweatshirts to raise funds for the Amyloidosis Foundation. The shirts include a poster of one of the band’s appearances at the legendary 40 Watt Club.
The foundation provides patient and caregiver support while promoting awareness and funding medical research grants to advance treatments for the blood disease, according to their website. A pre-sale on the merchandise is open now and will run until 9 a.m. on Monday, March 20.
“Until the very end, my dad was a person of action, wanting to change his life and the lives of others for the better,” Georgia Smith said. “I know that he would want us to do what we can to spread awareness about this disease. The Tragic Dancers T-shirts are a fun way for our family, friends and community to celebrate one of the many highlights of my dad's life, while raising funds and awareness for an important cause. Who wouldn't want to be remembered as a rockstar?”
Bill Smith is survived by his wife, Amy Bonesteel Smith, their children, Jinkinson Payne Smith, Georgia Elizabeth Smith and Ellery Haverty Smith, as well as siblings Elizabeth Crew, Clarence Smith, Laura Brown, James Smith, E. Kendrick Smith and Anthony Smith.