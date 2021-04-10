Over the past few years, there has been a larger focus on astrology, an ancient practice that proposes a connection between aspects of human life and the motion of celestial objects.
Noticeably popular among Gen Z and younger millennials, astrology has achieved much of its modern popularity through its almost inescapable presence on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.
Athens residents shared what their thoughts on astrology.
To believe or not to believe
Ben Lacina, a junior astrophysics major at the University of Georgia, is not so convinced that there’s any truth to astrology. He said astrology is “by definition, a pseudoscience,” which is an umbrella term for beliefs that are not in agreement with the scientific method.
Lacina referenced his introductory astronomy course where an entire section of the class was dedicated to pseudosciences, and why concepts like astrology are, as he called them, “frivolous” and “a waste of time.”
“The claims of these planets and stars being in a certain alignment at the time you were born having any kind of correlation with you as a person, it’s just a logical leap,” Lacina said.
On the flip side, Heather Matherly, a local forest therapy guide and women’s circle facilitator who owns the business Stay Amazed, is a firm believer in astrology. She relies on the practice frequently in her line of work.
“It’s a great tool for me to use with other people in communication,” Matherly said. “If I know someone’s sign, it gives me a snapshot into who they are.”
In addition to aiding her in knowing more about others, Matherly said astrology is an important factor in knowing herself.
“[Astrology] helps me understand my ebbs and flows that I’m going through,” Matherly said.
Matherly also likes to think of astrology scientifically, detailing how it was once a well-respected concept in the scientific community but has lost its esteem over time.
“If the moon can call a tide in, then obviously there’s something there,” Matherly said in reference to astrology’s connection with science.
From a more neutral standpoint, Emma DiPuma, a sophomore geography major at UGA, is more on the fence about astrology.
“I think [astrology] makes some kind of sense, but it’s also one of those things we clearly made up,” DiPuma said. “It’s cool, but I don’t know that I would put a whole lot of faith in it.”
DiPuma said she used to be a lot more skeptical toward astrology but has since warmed up to it due to its social media presence.
“On Instagram, there’s all these horoscopes that are everywhere,” DiPuma said. “I always thought that none of it matched up with my personality, but now I’m just like, ‘No, that’s me.’”
The appeal of astrology
Lacina said he believes astrology attracts many people because a significant portion of the general public has lost interest in science.
“People have fallen so far away from seeking truth and are more so just seeking what appeals to them,” Lacina said. “[They] just pick and choose where to put their trust every single day.”
Lacina also views astrology as being very vague and confirmation-based and attributes this to its wide-ranging appeal. Though Lacina said he understands others’ fascination with astrology, he still does not appreciate how highly regarded it has become.
“There’s a line that you can tiptoe, and I just feel like a lot of people have overstepped the boundaries of what it should be,” Lacina said.
Matherly, who believes that there is truth in astrology, thinks the practice is attractive to so many people because it has something in it for everyone.
“If you read a little bit about your [astrological] sign, it’s kind of hard not to find something in it that speaks to you,” Matherly said.
Matherly also believes this fascination holds its roots in people’s desires to know themselves further.
“People are just kind of drawn to themselves, and if there’s a tool out there that gives them a deeper look into who they are, I think [they] are usually open to it,” Matherly said.
Matherly attributes astrology’s popularity among younger generations to their age group and the place that they are at in their lives right now.
“When you’re in your 20s, you’re wanting to know about yourself and these types of things interest you,” Matherly said. “It’s the right time to be delving into the deeper meaning of who you are.”
DiPuma believes astrology’s trendiness among Gen Z specifically is because a portion of the generation has rejected western religion.
“Western culture doesn’t have any aspect of spirituality whatsoever, and there’s people who are looking for that but don’t necessarily want to subscribe to a religion,” DiPuma said.
DiPuma said the appeal boils down to the human desire to answer the question of our existence.
“People just want an explanation,” DiPuma said, “And [astrology]’s a pretty clear one in terms of personality traits and things like that.”