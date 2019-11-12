Weather in Athens has finally shifted to the chillier side with temperatures in the 20-degrees range this week, and there’s nothing better than some comfort food to cure you. The Red & Black has compiled some dishes recommended by local Athens restaurants to help you get through the cold weather.
Lindsey’s Culinary Market
Lindsey’s Culinary Market, a Southern farm-to-table restaurant that only serves lunch, will remind you of home cooking when you’re under the weather. Lindsey’s vegan tomato turmeric soup has an Asian flare with coconut milk, ginger, tomatoes, garlic, vegetable stalk and onions.
“This tasty soup pairs nicely with our staple sweet potato biscuits,” Lindsey Payne, the owner of the restaurant, said.
Pulaski Heights BBQ
Pulaski Heights BBQ is one of Athens’ most popular barbecue restaurants in town and is known for closing up shop as soon as the kitchen runs out. You won't want to miss out on the restaurant’s pork green chile which features its classic pulled pork, cilantro, lime juice and sour cream.
“This is a popular Southwestern barbecue dish and is great for the colder weather,” Chuck Ramsey, owner of Pulaski Heights BBQ, said.
Mama’s Boy
Mama’s Boy, a Southern yet modern breakfast and brunch restaurant, boasts dishes which will make you feel right at home. The classic Athens staple’s biscuits and gravy is the perfect comfort food during the colder days.
“It is a very hearty meal,” Tyrone Howell, manager of Mama’s Boy, said.
The Grit
The Grit, one of Athens most well-known vegetarian restaurants, knows how to keep its customers excited with trendy veggie dishes. If you enjoy lasagna, but don't want the meat, The Grit has a great vegetarian lasagna option which includes “soysage,” a tofu sausage substitute, fresh basil and mozzarella.
“I really enjoy this dish during the colder season, this is a great comfort food,” Toby Cole, manager of The Grit, said.
