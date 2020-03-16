Athens’ restaurant scene is responding rapidly to safety recommendations issued by state governors and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most restaurants in the area have issued updates on its sanitation measures, hours and service models as a response to growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The Red & Black has compiled a list of restaurants that have temporarily shut its doors or shifted to curbside pickup and delivery options.
To-go and Pickup Only
The Grit
The Grit will only offer to-go orders starting March 17, according to information posted to its Instagram page.
The restaurant will offer its lunch and dinner menus and a full bakery selection. Rush bakery items, including whole cakes, will be available for order, according to the post.
“Things do evolve over the course of the day, between days, day to day and we’ll make the best decisions we can based on the way things are moving forward,” manager Jay Totty said.
Totty noted the restaurant told its employees that “we’re staying abreast of the most current information out there, and following whatever protocols we can get."
DePalma’s Italian Cafe
DePalma’s Italian Cafe has temporarily closed in-house dining services, according to a post made on its Facebook page. The decision was made in accordance with the restaurant staff's requests to remain at home with their families, alongside Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization protocols, according to the post.
The restaurant will offer curb-side pick-up and delivery through Bulldawg Food and Cosmic Delivery.
Pulaski Heights Barbecue
Pulaski Heights Barbecue has closed its dine-in business until "it is deemed reasonable to reopen by the public health authorities," according to signage outside of the restaurant.
Pulaski Heights will offer to-go orders and delivery through Bulldawg Food and operate from 12-7 p.m. daily. The restaurant noted it is willing to bring food out to customers' cars as they wait.
In a related Instagram post, the restaurant encouraged customers to purchase gift cards to use later, t-shirts or hats.
"We've been through hell and back keeping this little bbq [sic] joint open and we aren't going to let some non-handwashers/free-coughers kill us," the Instagram post read.
Maepole
North Chase Street quick-service restaurant Maepole has shifted to pick-up service only.
The restaurant will process online orders made through its website or one of its third-party services, which include Bulldawg Food and Uber Eats. The restaurant has shifted its hours of operation to 12-7 p.m.
Temporary Closures
Five & Ten
Local chef and restaurateur Hugh Acheson announced the temporary closure of Five & Ten in a March 16 tweet. Acheson is also closing Empire State South.
Acheson promised to post recipes and videos during the closure and noted both restaurants' Instagram accounts will announce some "different options to get you tasty vittles in a safe and smart way."
"To my non-science mind, this whole pandemic is a sequence of malevolence, and the only way to break the cycle is to get out of the sequence, sit at home, eat ramen, drink lots of water, wash your door knobs, and check in on your neighbors, family, and friends,” Acheson said in the tweet.
Donna Chang’s
Donna Chang's has temporarily paused its service and will remain closed for the foreseeable future, the restaurant announced on its Instagram page.
The restaurant did not announce a concrete date for reopening, but noted customers should "stay tuned" for updates.
"We don't take this decision lightly,” the Instagram post read. “We are a convivial place whose people thrive on being hospitable to our guests and each other. It stings, a lot. But we feel it's the right thing to do."
Seabear Oyster Bar
Prince Avenue’s Seabear Oyster Bar announced it will pause its service and close "until further notice" in an Instagram post.
"We are navigating rough seas here, but are following the idea that social distancing is the best measure we can all take to ensure a safer Athens," the post read.
The National
Peter Dale’s Mediterranean restaurant The National has temporarily paused its service until an undisclosed date in the future, according to a post made on its Instagram page.
“Locally owned restaurants just like us are heading into the unknown, but we do know we will see you on the other side sooner if we act now,” the post read.
Last Resort Grill and LRG Provisions
Last Resort Grill and LRG Provisions have temporarily closed for service in the interest of public health and safety, according to a post made on both restaurants’ Facebook pages.
"These are unchartered waters for all of us, and we are making decisions with both our hearts and our minds," the post read.
The restaurants offered to share updates as they gather new information.
