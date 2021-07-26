Athens Road Runners will present the fourth annual Milledge Mile race this Saturday, starting at the intersection of Milledge Avenue and Dearing Street, according to the event website.
This year’s race includes a virtual option in addition to the traditional in-person race. Virtual participants can complete the race anytime between July 24- July 31, and finished race times must be submitted to the Milledge Mile website by noon on July 31.
In-person participants will start in timed waves every 15 minutes depending on predicted finish times, with the first wave beginning at 7 a.m.
The race is open to participants of all ability levels. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three in-person male and female finishers, first masters and first grand masters. All race finishers will receive a participation award.
There is no race-day registration for the event, and online registration at the event website will be open until midnight on July 28. Last-minute in-person registration and early packet pickup will also be available on July 30 from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.
Athens Road Runners advises participants to arrive between 6 a.m.-6:30 a.m. to allow enough time to pick up a bib, complimentary T-shirt and race packet.
Proceeds from the race will benefit Mercy Health Center, a resource center that has been providing free health services to local communities in need for over 17 years.