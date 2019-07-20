The Athens Showgirl Cabaret hosted a Disney-themed drag show to celebrate the birthday of one of their own queens, Jennifer Smilez, at Go Bar on Friday night.
The mood of the night was generally light-hearted and friendly, and attendees were both captivated by the performances as well as holding side conversations on the outskirts of the bar. Blue and purple string lights decorated the outdoor arena, adding a colorful glow to the faces of everyone at the bar.
Cabaret director Kellie Divine opened the show in a bright yellow with a performance to “Fabulous” from “High School Musical 2”. She fanned her fan all around in a display of pomp and arrogance to match the tone of the song, preparing the audience for the rest of the night’s performances.
“How’s everybody doing honey?” Divine asked the crowd at the end of her opening performance. “It’s hot. If you’re hot, imagine putting panty hose on.”
Christina Leòn, a special guest from Macon, performed next to “The Gospel Truth” from the “Hercules” movie. She had two back-up dancers who performed with her — one of whom jumped and landed in a split mid-song — and the crowd loudly voiced its approval with cheers, claps and whistles.
Following a bout of praise from the audience, Leon responded to stoke the fire of the crowd’s energy.
“If we’re gonna do it, we’re gonna do it big, ladies,” Leon said, to which the audience responded with a cheer.
Another highlight of the night was a performance to “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid” by Lady-Dior Gypsy from West Virginia. Gypsy said she came to Athens to celebrate Smilez’s birthday.
At one point in the night, Divine hyped the crowd up to sing “Happy Birthday” to Smilez as she asked the bartender to give her a drink to celebrate.
The crowd enjoyed many more hits, including a hip-hop and rap performance by Cruella Deville from “101 Dalmations” and an emphatic serenade by Olaf from “Frozen.”
Go Bar steadily filled up as the night went on. Some people came and went while others stayed put to enjoy a night full of Disney throwbacks meshed with drag comedy.
