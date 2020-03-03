Athens-based skate collective Pulp Swim will premiere its first documentary-style film “What Now?: A Skateboarding Film” at the Caledonia Lounge on March 5.
The film was meant to pay tribute to a DIY spot along Atlanta Highway where the team first met. Collective member Jamal Davis specified the area was “across from the KFC,” though didn’t provide an exact location. The spot was torn down just last summer, Davis said.
“We all met there probably like two years, three years ago, something like that,” Davis said, who served as one of the creators of the film. “So it just meant a lot to us. We would all go out there just about every day or like any time we could.”
“What Now?” will feature a variety of complicated skateboarding tricks performed by the film's creators, including Athens resident Carter Bass and Queens, New York transplant Kevin Rubio. Getting the tricks on film was a task easier said than done, Davis said.
“There were tricks we spent days on or a few hours on,” Bass said. “The most time I ever spent doing a trick while we were filming was like, March 2018 to August 2019.”
The collective's hope is that the film will help generate interest in skateboarding and build up the skating community in Athens. Rubio said he wishes the viewers will “share that same enjoyment” that the collective experienced while challenging themselves with their friends.
The film will premiere alongside performances by the local bands Nuclear Tourism, Cannonandtheboxes and Aldente. Bass stated the collective maintains close relationships with the performers.
“My friend Parker, he’s in a band — he’s with Nuclear Tourism — and everybody in the band skates, so it’s like, why not?” Bass said, referring to vocalist Parker Allen.
As part of the event, all proceeds will go to Australia’s Wildlife Rescue. This was a conscious choice by the group, as they identify as a nonprofit organization.
“I saw how many animals were affected by the fire, so I thought ‘let’s help out, ‘let’s make the world a better place,’” Davis said.
The doors open at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 for those 21 and up, and $7 for those between 18 and 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.