Coronavirus concerns have deepened across Georgia amid two confirmed cases in Fulton County. The University of Georgia is taking its own measures to prevent the spread of the virus — as of March 5, the university has cancelled all spring and Maymester study abroad programs in China, Italy and South Korea and has advised returning travelers from high-risk travel zones to self-quarantine before returning to campus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wash their hands for 20 seconds to prevent the spread of the virus — approximately the same amount of time as "Happy Birthday," or, alternatively, the chorus of Beyoncé's "Love On Top."
If you're sick and tired of singing "Happy Birthday," here is a list of songs from Athens-based artists that all have 20-second long choruses. This list is inspired by Atlanta Magazine's Atlanta-based suggestions.
"Loveshack" by The B-52’s
The love shack is a little old place where
We can get together
Love shack baby
A love shack baby
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack
Love shack, baby love shack
Calling the Dawgs
Who's that coming down the track?
It's the mean machine in red and black
Ain't nothing finer in the land
Than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan*
"Gronlandic Edit" by of Montreal
I guess it would be nice to give my heart to a God
But which one, which one do I choose?
All the churches filled with losers, psycho or confused
I just want to hold the divine** in mine**
"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It" by R.E.M.
It's the end of the world as we know it
It's the end of the world as we know it
It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine*
"All My Friends Are Animals" by Pip the Pansy
All my friends are animals
Running free, out on our own
We don’t need your skin and bones
We’re animals
All my friends are what we are
Living wild and made of stars
Dancing to our bleeding hearts
We’re animals, we’re animals**
We’re animals**
"Climb to Safety" by Widespread Panic
You go to grab your nerve, you find that it's been missing
Seems you've lost your faith in everyone you know
Well I surely hope that you don't plan on winning
Better start paying more attention to the ones that throw you clear
You are seconds from the impact, but you're moving way too slow
"Gravity’s Gone" by Drive-By Truckers
So I’ll meet you at the bottom if there really is one
They always told me when you hit it you’ll know it
But I’ve been falling so long it’s like gravity is gone and I’m just floating
"Mission Control" by The Whigs
So I erase you now
All of the people
I know and love
Say I erase you now
All of the people
I know and love*
"Private Idaho" by The B-52’s
You’re living in your own private Idaho
You’re living in your own private Idaho
Keep off the path, beware of the gate
Watch out for signs that say “hidden driveways”
Don’t let the chlorine in your eyes
Blind you to the awful surprise
That’s been waiting for you at
The bottom of the bottomless blue, blue, blue pool
* — Repeat twice for good measure
** — Pronounce the last syllable 11 times
