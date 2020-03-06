Coronavirus graphic
Mary McKean/Staff

Coronavirus concerns have deepened across Georgia amid two confirmed cases in Fulton County. The University of Georgia is taking its own measures to prevent the spread of the virus — as of March 5, the university has cancelled all spring and Maymester study abroad programs in China, Italy and South Korea and has advised returning travelers from high-risk travel zones to self-quarantine before returning to campus. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends individuals wash their hands for 20 seconds to prevent the spread of the virus — approximately the same amount of time as "Happy Birthday," or, alternatively, the chorus of Beyoncé's "Love On Top." 

If you're sick and tired of singing "Happy Birthday," here is a list of songs from Athens-based artists that all have 20-second long choruses. This list is inspired by Atlanta Magazine's Atlanta-based suggestions. 

"Loveshack" by The B-52’s

The love shack is a little old place where

We can get together

Love shack baby

A love shack baby

Love shack, baby love shack

Love shack, baby love shack

Love shack, baby love shack

Love shack, baby love shack

Calling the Dawgs

Who's that coming down the track?

It's the mean machine in red and black

Ain't nothing finer in the land

Than a drunk, obnoxious Georgia fan*

"Gronlandic Edit" by of Montreal

I guess it would be nice to give my heart to a God

But which one, which one do I choose?

All the churches filled with losers, psycho or confused

I just want to hold the divine** in mine**

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It" by R.E.M.

It's the end of the world as we know it

It's the end of the world as we know it

It's the end of the world as we know it and I feel fine*

"All My Friends Are Animals" by Pip the Pansy

All my friends are animals

Running free, out on our own

We don’t need your skin and bones

We’re animals

All my friends are what we are

Living wild and made of stars

Dancing to our bleeding hearts

We’re animals, we’re animals**

We’re animals**

"Climb to Safety" by Widespread Panic

You go to grab your nerve, you find that it's been missing

Seems you've lost your faith in everyone you know

Well I surely hope that you don't plan on winning

Better start paying more attention to the ones that throw you clear

You are seconds from the impact, but you're moving way too slow

"Gravity’s Gone" by Drive-By Truckers

So I’ll meet you at the bottom if there really is one

They always told me when you hit it you’ll know it

But I’ve been falling so long it’s like gravity is gone and I’m just floating

"Mission Control" by The Whigs

So I erase you now

All of the people

I know and love

Say I erase you now

All of the people

I know and love*

"Private Idaho" by The B-52’s

You’re living in your own private Idaho

You’re living in your own private Idaho

Keep off the path, beware of the gate

Watch out for signs that say “hidden driveways”

Don’t let the chlorine in your eyes

Blind you to the awful surprise

That’s been waiting for you at

The bottom of the bottomless blue, blue, blue pool

* — Repeat twice for good measure

** — Pronounce the last syllable 11 times

