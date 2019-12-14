The weather’s getting colder, so salads and smoothies won’t cut it anymore. Whether you’re looking for a satisfying meal, an interesting side or just a quick pick-me-up, these options have you covered.
Here are five soups from Athens restaurants that are a step up from the traditional tomato.
The Grit’s Black Bean Chili
PRICE: $4.95-$5.95
The matter of whether chili is a soup is still up for debate, but this vegetarian rendition is so good that it’s inspired a handful of copycat recipes. Add it to a quesadilla or nachos to spice them up, or pair it with the crowd-favorite Golden Bowl. Alternatively, keep it simple and savor a cup on its own.
Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market’s Chicken Mull
PRICE: $7-$9
Heirloom’s rich house soup is made with chicken broth, pulled chicken, smoked root vegetables and buttermilk. The distinctive soup, traditionally served with barbecue, is native to just a few regions of the South. Heirloom’s rendition is served with house hot sauce and saltines; try pairing it with grilled boneless pork chop.
Seabear’s Ramen
PRICE: $11
While best known for its oysters, Seabear also hosts weekly Ramen Mondays, from 3 p.m. until it runs out. The noodles are served in a vegan broth and come with a rotating selection of toppings that include shiitake mushrooms, kimchi and edamame. Vegan rice noodles are available upon request.
Trappeze’s French Onion Soup
PRICE: $$7-$9
The pub’s rendition of this soothing soup is topped with croutons as well as gruyere — a hard, sweet and slightly salty Swiss cheese. It’s served guaranteed, with a satisfying cheesy crust that gives way to a rich onion-based stock.
Em’s Kitchen’s Broccoli and Cheese Soup
PRICE: $3.99
Tucked away in Hawthorne Drugs, this restaurant grew from the drugstore’s humble menu of sandwiches and hot dogs. Its creamy broccoli and cheese soup pairs perfectly with a sandwich or wrap, but call ahead to make sure it’s available — Em’s soup of the day varies.
