The production will have three performances: Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the UGA Fine Arts Theatre. There will be a craft as well as story time with the Grinch himself at the Dec. 10 show.
In no easy feat, The Studio Athens plans to present the show with several of its companies including their Triple Threat Musical Theatre Company, containing around 30 children from ages 7-14, Youth Tap Company, the only tap company for the youth in Athens, and Athena Rhythm, among others.
The entire production hosts a large cast of around 100 members, with roughly 70 children and 30 adults that have been prepping for the show since August.
“We wanted to do something more than what you see every year,” Hope Brown, administrative director of The Studio Athens, said. “Growing up, I went to ‘The Nutcracker’ every year and I love that. But [we wanted to do] something different and have diverse programming within ‘The Grinch.’ We have tap, we have hip-hop, we have ballet, we have lyrical, we have jazz.”
Lindsay Giedl, dance director and co-owner of The Studio Athens, explained the intent behind the inclusion of different styles of dance is to show the well-rounded talent of the performers as well as giving the audience a new perspective.
“We wanted to provide an experience that was a bit more accessible for the everyday human being [than “The Nutcracker”], not just a person who can understand or appreciate ballet,” Giedl said.
The faculty of The Studio has added originality to the production with narration written by Cathy Rumfelt, co-owner and director of music and musical theater programming. Brown and Giedl conceptualized the story based on different versions of “The Grinch” in order to breathe new life into it.
Perhaps the biggest spin is that The Studio Athens does not aim to make it a strictly Christmas event.
“One of our biggest visions here at The Studio is being inclusive as a whole,” Giedl said. “This is really more about the holiday spirit because we are not just rooted in Christmas. We have all different types of culture incorporated into this production.”
How the show will incorporate different cultures and their respective celebrations remains to be seen until December. The Studio Athens hopes to develop the story over the years and make their grand celebration an annual tradition for Athens families.