The Athens Symphony Orchestra brought some holiday cheer to Athens at their annual Christmas concert at The Classic Center on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.
The event that had to be virtual last year was able to be held in person once again, which conductor Susan Dinwiddie said the orchestra was “head over heels” about.
Currently in its 44th season, the Athens Symphony Orchestra is a community symphony orchestra that holds four free concerts every season with its Christmas concert being the second one performed.
For some in the symphony like trumpeter Josh Klein, this season marks their first time being on the concert cycle with the symphony. Before the concert, Klein said he was simply excited to see the turnout and anticipated getting to witness how the venue filled out.
When it was closer to the concert’s start, the Classic Center was certainly filled to the brim with those excited to get in the Christmas spirit and hear some music to fit the mood. The lobby included a mailbox, crayons and papers for children to mail their letters to Santa Claus as well as a hot chocolate and coffee bar.
Nine songs were performed including “A Christmas Festival” and “The First Noel,” conducted by assistant conductor, Brad Maffett. Dinwiddie conducted songs such as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and “A Canadian Brass Christmas.”
After an intermission, The Good Grief Trio made up of Greg Hankins on piano, Luca Lombardi on brass and Seth Hendershot on drums performed “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to help round out the second act. There was even an encore consisting of “Sleigh Ride” complete with sound effects and a member of the ensemble wearing a Snoopy head that made the crowd go wild.
When discussing the dynamic of the Athens Symphony Orchestra, violinist Roy Martin said, “It’s interestingly not a very social thing because you’re playing all the time. But, you get to hear all different sounds that you would never hear playing by yourself. It’s a whole other experience.”
Everyone involved on the stage is also a volunteer, so they are not compensated for their time spent performing.
“[The musicians] work during the week and get their parts prepared. I mean, it is truly remarkable. It’s a remarkable group of musicians who are extremely dedicated,” Dinwiddie said.
In a warm environment filled with the sound of loud crescendos, the smell of peppermint and the feeling of Christmastime abound, the Athens Symphony Orchestra proved this dedication and were rewarded with an applause from the audience who seemed to recognize it as well.