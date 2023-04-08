Since 2012, Laura Camacho has brought a slice of South America to the American South through the Athens Tango Project. Inspired by the music of her childhood in Argentina, Camacho mixes traditional tango music with new melodies. The project released its first EP, “Para Compartir,” in January 2023.
Camacho founded the Athens Tango Project over ten years ago, playing bass in the ensemble. She started the project by sharing her knowledge of tango, which is both a music genre and a social dance, with other musicians in a mixed performance of music and dance. Since then, the project has been a collaboration of multiple musicians, with a mission of sharing Argentinian culture and the origins of tango to local audiences.
Camacho teaches tango in a way that emphasizes not just the music but the culture, believing that tango is made of the emotion that musicians evoke through their instrument.
“You have to bring that [emotion] in there. Because it's only going to be 25% of what I'm saying that's gonna be translated [in] the music. And I think it has to be there. Otherwise, what are you doing if you're not putting a little bit of emotion in there?” Camacho said.
From Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pablo Aslan has known Camacho through their work as tango bassists. Aslan commends the Athens Tango Project’s dedication to the music.
“Anybody who plays tango outside of Argentina has the challenge of finding people who understand the music, who can play the music, who have the commitment to learn it. That's really what struck me, that she found a group of musicians who were committed,” Aslan said.
The Athens Tango Project works as a machine with multiple moving parts, all harmonizing together with Camacho as the captain. She is well versed in the way in which tango should sound and credits a lot of her influence in tango to her grandmother, who she watched dance to tango in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
“I really wanted to be taken as something that came from the people, came from the streets. It got elevated with more classically trained musicians [over] the years, but it's music from the people, for the people,” Camacho said.
After their first single, “Oblivion,” the group came together during the pandemic to create their newest EP. Fittingly named “Para Compartir,” which means “To Be Shared,” the EP brings forth a blend of tango with rock influences.
In songs such as “Drive,” originally composed by Athens’ R.E.M., “Para Compartir” produces innovation that maintains the authenticity of the tango while incorporating new and creative sounds. In alignment with the group’s mission, their music unites tango with the music culture of Athens to create eccentric melodies.
Pianist and composer Emiliano Messiez met Camacho at a tango festival in Philadelphia while playing in Messiez’s orchestra as a special guest. From then on, Messiez has followed the work of the Athens Tango Project.
“Usually when we talk about tango, we expect to find Argentinians playing. [In the Athens project] you find people from all over the world playing ... Not everyone knows how to play it, but these guys know,” Messiez said.