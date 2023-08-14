The Loop
Much like how Atlanta has I-285 as its perimeter, Athens has the Georgia State Route 10 Loop — or “The Loop” — ringing Athens. The 19.1 mile loop takes drivers around the outside of the city and often serves as an efficient way to get around in Athens.
The Arch
This iconic spot marking the entrance to UGA’s campus is a bucket list item for many coming to visit. Hundreds of students avoid walking through its iron columns each day, and it racks up a long line in the spring as grads await their long-awaited photo-op.
Million Dollar Staircase
While walking up this daunting staircase located at the top of the Sanford Drive and Baldwin Street, you might want one million dollars for the effort. These notorious stairs connecting the center of campus to North Campus have gained an iconic status among students over the years.
The Tree that Owns Itself
Residing at the top of the hill where Dearing and Finley Streets intersect, this historic white oak owns itself and the land within eight feet around it on all sides. It lives stress free, as it doesn’t pay taxes and receives protection from locals.
Normaltown
This hip neighborhood is named after the old State Normal School, but is now home to UGA’s Health Sciences Campus. Find classic Athens eateries and bars here including Marti’s at Midday and The Old Pal.
Five Points
At the intersection of South Milledge Avenue and South Lumpkin Street, explore this area’s quaint atmosphere of old school shops, diverse restaurants and more. A true gem for Athenians and non-Athenians alike.
IM Fields
Located on Lake Herrick Drive, the UGA Intramural Fields — coined “IM fields” — are home to friendly competition and offer a desirable location for a stroll with its wooded paths and small lake.
Between The Hedges
Found in the center of UGA’s campus, Sanford Stadium holds UGA’s college football games and many graduation ceremonies. With the stadium itself seating 92,746 people, the term “Between The Hedges” refers to the field itself due to it being surrounded by trimmed hedges.
East Side
Just beyond the Loop encircling Athens, this area contains a mix of established subdivisions, new developments and apartment complexes. Convenience to campus and the Veterinary Teaching Hospital makes this area popular with UGA students and faculty alike.
Hot Corner
Situated around the intersection of Hull Street and Washington Street in downtown Athens, “Hot Corner” has a rich history of Black-owned businesses including the Morton Theatre and Wilson’s Styling Shop. This location hosts a festival to celebrate its lengthy history each year.
MLC
Whether it be for Jittery Joe’s coffee, last minute study cramming or a big lecture class, at one point or another UGA students cross paths with the Zell B. Miller Learning Center, or the MLC.
The Greenway
Short for the Oconee Rivers Greenway, this trails system and linear park spans approximately three miles of natural surface trails and eight miles of paved walking paths. Its scenery offers a momentary escape from typical Athens.
The Steg
Sitting below the center of campus on Smith Street, Stegeman Coliseum, or “The Steg,” is where many ceremonies, events and UGA basketball games are held. Originally built in 1964, the coliseum has remained a major part of UGA’s campus ever since.
The Botanical Garden
Spanning 313 acres, the UGA State Botanical Garden is home to unique flower species, diverse displays and trails. The staff’s conservation efforts make it possible to share the beauty of the Discovery and Inspiration Garden, Heritage Garden, Flower Garden and other attractions with participants, free of charge.
316
If you are cruising down State Route 316, also known as University Parkway or Georgia 316, you know you are headed home to the Classic City. This 38.9-mile-long state highway links the Atlanta metropolitan area to the home of the Bulldogs.
Wild Rumpus
Want to see downtown Athens turn into a Halloween costume party? Every year on Halloween weekend, the city of Athens throws a Halloween parade known as Wild Rumpus. The annual festivities feature plenty of music, costumes and family activities.
Twilight Criterium
Cyclists from all over flock to the Classic City for the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium presented by Michelob Ultra. The best part? You don’t have to be a pro-cyclist to get in on the fun. It hosts kids races, a 5K, live music, artist markets and more.