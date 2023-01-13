On Monday, Jan. 16, Athens will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with service opportunities, a parade, music festival and hip-hop showcase to honor the civil rights figure.
The festivities, hosted by the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government, United Group of Artists and the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, seek to promote service, unity and justice in the community.
MLK Day of Service
The Day of Service will begin with a kickoff celebration at 8:30 a.m. at Clarke Central High School, and will include a choral performance, speaker and refreshments. Volunteers will then disperse to over 20 project sites, making it “A Day On and Not a Day Off,” according to the county’s website.
Volunteer registration for the event is currently full, but limited volunteer registration will be available on Monday at the Clarke Central High School kickoff celebration.
MLK Day Parade and Music Festival
Organized by the AADM and United Group of Artists, this year’s is the seventh annual MLK Day Parade and Music Festival. According to event organizer Knowa Johnson, the event began in 2017 to commemorate the anniversary of protests against racism experienced in the community.
Over the last few years, the event has expanded in celebration of the national holiday. This weekend will include a number of music events in addition to the parade.
On Friday, Jan. 13, Atlanta rap legend Kilo Ali will perform a ‘90s hip-hop R&B show at the 40 Watt Club. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets are $20.
Bobby Rush will perform at Hendershot’s at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The blues artist has two Grammy Awards and is in the Blues Hall of Fame.
The parade itself will begin at 3 p.m., according to the event website, on the corner of Hull and Washington Street. The event will include live music, food, vendors and parade participants, and will end with a ceremony to honor community elders.
The music festival will begin at 4:30 p.m. near the 40 Watt Club, and will include an outdoor stage with performances by Denzel Gentry, Aquatic Soul, LA-F and more.
At 6 p.m., the festivities will end at The World Famous with a Hip Hop Showcase featuring R.J.X The Eternal, Motorhead 2X, Squalle, JXXIII and other artists.
“We have a pretty good mix of artists, not only from Athens but from outside of Athens. So we’re looking forward to making that connection,” Johnson said. “[It’s] an amazing, high-energy show.”