In spite of the blazing sun and humid Georgia heat, local businesses, musicians and residents gathered in downtown Athens for day one of the Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium on Friday.
The Twilight Criterium is an annual local bike race organized by the Athens Orthopedic Clinic, and this year was particularly special. In reaction to the pandemic, the 2020 Twilight Criterium was canceled and the 2021 event was postponed from April to August. This year marked the return of the races after a year of delay.
The Friday activities included an expo, a food court and beer garden, live music and a film screening.
Owner of Alumni Cookie Dough Jennifer Dollander said she was enthusiastic about the opportunity to be a vendor at the Twilight Criterium, as a University of Georgia alumna and a lover of Athens.
“We chose Athens because of the college students and when [I] walk downtown, I have this feeling that you just can’t replicate,” Dollander said. “We just knew that that’s what Twilight would consist of — that energy that comes from everyone being together, and especially this is the first event that Athens is having since COVID. So, we definitely wanted to come out and support the event in any way we can.”
A booth called Say “YES” Summer made itself loud and clear at the expo on Washington Street, offering free COVID-19 vaccines to event attendants on site. The pop-up series is making its way across Georgia, going through Atlanta, Savannah, Athens and Albany to encourage vaccines.
The organization also had a community mural board for people to contribute to by finishing the statement “I said ‘YES’ to COVID-19 vaccines because…” The community gave reasons such as wanting to travel, the responsibility to protect others and, more humorously, “a hot boy told me to!”
An integral part of the event was the Festival Zone Beer Garden. The Athens Twilight beer coordinator Leah Keggi said the garden expanded from years past.
“The city approved this thing called the festival zone so that we have this whole block — Washington from Hull to Pulaski,” Keggi said. “You’ll get a wristband and you can basically walk around anywhere in the space where before it was a lot smaller, so it’s exciting that they're testing that out and hopefully we’ll see that for more Athens events.”
After browsing the businesses, perhaps getting vaccinated and grabbing some fried Oreos from Clarke Mobile Kitchen or garlic knots from Propaganda Pizza Co., it was a short walk to the Live Wire Stage at College Avenue and Washington Street to listen to some live music.
The show opened with Meshem, followed by Akira, Liminal Space Aliens, Panic Wave and closed with Pulverslag.
Alabee Barnes of the band Akira said she met her bandmates at a camp for high school student musicians, and the band formed recently in June. Barnes said she enjoyed performing and hopes to continue to do so.
The night ended with a biking joy ride, a screening of the 1985 film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” and excitement for the next day’s races.