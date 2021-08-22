The crowd that came to Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium on Friday paled in comparison to that which showed up Saturday. With cyclists finally racing and the expansion of activities through Washington Street and College Avenue, Athens residents and visitors alike enjoyed the annual festival’s return.
In addition to the expo, food court and beer garden from the night before, Saturday’s festivities also included BMX shows by Keith King, a 5K run and a Kids Zone. All the while, the bike route was spread throughout downtown with attendants cheering racers on from the sidelines.
Local resident Sydney Rister attended Athens Twilight many times in years past and enjoys it every year. She spent several hours at the Kids Zone with her children, which had a variety of activities from bouncy houses to rock climbing.
“I love the atmosphere,” Rister said. “It's family friendly ... it's equipped for every age.”
In general, the return of Athens Twilight and its way of bringing out the Athens community in such a large event elicited a theme of a return to normalcy a year and a half into the pandemic. People had mixed feelings about this.
University of Georgia junior Diana Velasquez said that while she was excited for Athens to get back into the swing of events and gatherings, she still feared for the potential negative consequences with COVID-19.
“We don't have any mandates for [vaccinations] or anything like that, so it's kind of dangerous,” Velasquez said. “I know it's kind of a high risk area, and it kind of just worries me because it does feel like going back to normal, but at what cost?”
The pandemic was recognized at the event — an initiative by the Georgia Department of Public Health titled Say “YES” Summer was present at the expo, offering free COVID-19 vaccinations.
Over the three days Say “YES” Summer was in Athens, they performed approximately 120 vaccinations according to the department’s communications director Nancy Nydam.
“Twilight is a great Athens event — it gets lots of people from the area, and from around, and so it's just drawing a big crowd,” said district health director Dr. Stephen Goggans. “One of our key strategies right now is to try to make vaccination as easy and convenient as possible by going to places where people are already.”
Even so, many were excited to get back to events such as the Twilight Criterium in Athens — if nothing else, it definitely brought the community together in a way it has not been for a year and a half.
Local resident Erin Seymour was happy to see the community come together the way that it did for the Twilight Criterium.
“It’s exciting to feel the sense of community,” Seymour said. “It's been kind of cool to see sort of a resurgence of people getting out and about.”