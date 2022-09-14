Athens-Clarke County’s Recycling and Waste Reduction Department will host its ninth annual Vulture Festival on Oct. 22 at the Athens-Clarke County Landfill.
The event will include food, live animals and activities for the whole family to enjoy with the purpose of educating the community about the importance of vultures and providing an inside look as to what happens to daily trash.
“Vulture Fest is our way of bringing a positive light to the landfill to combat negative perspectives that people may have. It’s [also] a nature preserve so we have ponds, walking trails; it’s more than just a big pile of trash,” ACC waste management intern Rachel Vanace said.
Athens-Clarke County produces an estimated 907,000 pounds of harmful hazardous waste and hard to recycle materials in a given year, according to the Solid Waste Department. The Recycling and Waste Reduction Department hopes to show the community what exactly happens to this trash and shed a light on disposal methods that are more environmentally friendly.
“We really feel that the community needs to have a connection to where their trash goes. It plays a very vital role in our community because if we didn’t have a landfill, then trash would just be thrown on the side of the road,” ACC waste reduction coordinator Denise Plemmons said.
The event starts at 8 a.m. with a bird walk with Oconee Rivers Audubon Society. The event will spread awareness about the importance of vultures in our ecosystem. The goal is to change the view of these birds as being unsanitary nuisances and showcase their vital role in the community and its collective waste.
“We call vulture’s nature’s recycler,” Plemmons said. “[Vulture Fest] is a celebration of nature’s clean-up crew. They’re scavengers in our ecosystem and similar to recycling and composting, they repurpose and return resources back into useful circulation in our environment. This event is an environmental education service to the community.”
Following the bird walk are guided tours of ACC’s landfill and composting operations. The unique experience of following one’s trash to its final destination is an important aspect of educating the community as it highlights the effect an individual can have on the environment.
“Sight, smells, and an in-person experience has a bigger impact on somebody than watching a video or looking at an infographic,” Plemmons said. “One conversation with someone is much more impactful than sending them an email, so being able to engage with people can [allow] them to question what they’re actually doing with their waste.”
A typical Athens resident can help in the effort to keep the community clean.
“An easy way to start would be to focus on recycling because we offer a lot of drop-off sites. It’s so important to recycle properly so that what we have at our recycling facility is clean and is able to be sent away and not end up back at the landfill,” Vanace said.
There will be a costume contest with a prize awarded at the end of the festival. While the event touches on very serious topics, it is designed to be family-friendly and community-oriented.
“It is a personal mission to get everyone to understand the importance of recycling, composting, reusing, reducing their trash and educating the public about what we do,” ACC Solid Waste administrative assistant Susan Lyon said.
Reaching the public through these festivities not only offers the opportunity to make great memories alongside fellow Athens residents, but confronts today’s environmental crises by means of conversation and explanation. This event is suitable for all ages as it is never too early to learn about sustainability practices and the sanctity of our ecosystem.
“We are at a crucial junction and it is time for people to start making decisions now,” Lyon said.
“That’s why the education and the work we’re doing here is to broaden people’s knowledge about trash and about what’s going on in the community. Even if you come just to learn about vultures, we’re still shedding light on these [environmental problems]. We can slow it down if we start making decisions today.”