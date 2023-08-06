Bands such as R.E.M., Love Tractor, the B-52s and others have left a permanent mark on Athens history, as well as on the streets of downtown via the Music Walk of Fame.
The Walk of Fame is a two-square block area bounded by Pulaski, West Washington, North Lumpkin and West Clayton streets. It passes several renowned downtown music venues, including the Morton Theatre, the 40 Watt Club and the Georgia Theatre.
The first ten plaques were installed in 2020, honoring the B-52s, Danger Mouse, Hall Johnson, R.E.M., Vic Chesnutt and other acts. In 2021 and 2022, ten more acts were inducted with five being inducted each year.
Love Tractor was inducted into the Music Walk of Fame in 2022 by a local resident committee appointed by Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz, according to the ACC government website. During the selection process, committee members considered candidates’ contributions to the identity of Athens, their established careers, diverse representation in cultural and racial identity, distinct musical styles and historical context.
Mark Cline, the founder of Love Tractor, felt as if his band — as well as the other musical entrepreneurs in the 1980s — kickstarted the movement to create a music scene in Athens. Prior to its illustrious reputation as a center for music and arts, Cline said that Athens was a “slow-paced town with nothing to do,” so his clique turned to music to light a spark in their lives.
“You could literally lay down in the middle of Clayton Street on a Saturday night and not get hit by a car,” Cline said. “So the art students all banded together and would have huge house parties. We were all friends and we all started bands just to entertain each other.”
Love Tractor accelerated in the world of music and took long weekends after a week of classes to road trip to New York City to appear in shows. They made headlines in The New York Times in 1983, furthering Athens’ influence.
Love Tractor’s plaque, as well as the 19 others, were designed by Allen Sutton, an Athens-based multidisciplinary designer. Sutton entered his vision for the plaques into a competitive process in which a panel of community members selected a design for the Music Walk of Fame.
“I designed the whole Walk of Fame from the library in my spare time,” Sutton said.
The design, according to Sutton, is the silhouette of a guitar pick and a location pin. His vision was to create something that represented the locality of the Athens music scene, as well as a nod to music itself.
“I’ve been a designer for 15 years, and sometimes when you’re not even thinking that hard, the idea comes together on its own,” Sutton said.
The plaques were installed in the sidewalks by the Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works Department’s Streets and Drainage Division in September 2020, permanently cementing the legacy of each artist.
“My hope is that some of these people that might have slipped through the cracks, people will listen to their music,” Sutton said. “I just put together a nice design, but without them being famous in the first place, there wouldn’t have been a vehicle for it.”
In January 2023, some of the most prominent names in Athens music enjoyed a reunion when The B-52s performed their final show at the Classic Center Theatre on their farewell tour with Love Tractor as the opener. Cline finally saw his band honored on the sidewalks of Athens in person.
“Being on the Walk of Fame is great,” Cline said. “It’s like seeing family. I feel like it was our generation of bands that put Athens on the map…It’s really raw. It’s really real and it’s really Athens.”
At the AthFest Music and Arts Festival in June 2023, the five newest additions to the Walk of Fame were announced. These five additions were Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton, Normaltown Flyers, Jackie Payne, Calvin Orlando Smith and WUOG.