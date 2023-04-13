The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes UGA and community theater, Backlight Student Film Festival, Nepali Night and more.
Thursday, April 13
DOCUMENTARY SCREENING
WHAT: Former University of Georgia football player Champ Bailey will lead a discussion with the director and cast of “UNSPOKEN,” a documentary on the impact of lynching, integration and segregation in Monroe, Georgia.
WHERE: Jackson Street Building Auditorium
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free, register online
ARTIST TALK
WHAT: Join artists Jasmine Best, Lauren Fancher, Ray Lee and Kaitlin Thurlow as they discuss their work in the 48th Juried Exhibition curated by María Elena Ortiz.
WHERE: Lyndon House Arts Center
WHEN: 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BACKLIGHT STUDENT FILM FESTIVAL
WHAT: The second annual festival, organized in collaboration with The Industry and University Union, will feature a red carpet, screenings of UGA student films and an awards ceremony. The event will take place on Thursday and Friday.
WHERE: UGA Tate Student Center
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, 5:30 p.m. on Friday
PRICE: Free
Friday, April 14
ART EXHIBIT
WHAT: The Lamar Dodd School of Art will present the opening of “re:(de)construction,” the 2023 Master of Fine Arts Exit Exhibition with work by 11 graduating MFA students. The thesis exhibit reexamines the structures that govern society and material through video, painting, print, photography, metals, clay and sound.
WHERE: The Athenaeum
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
SWINGIN’ MEDALLIONS
WHAT: The Swingin' Medallions, a party band carrying on a Southern tradition since 1962, will perform on the outdoor mainstage.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: Doors at 7 p.m.
PRICE: $20-25 plus fees
“A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC”
WHAT: The UGA Theatre Department will present the Tony Award-winning musical by Stephen Sondheim set in 1900s Sweden. The production will run from April 14 to 16 and 19 to 23.
WHERE: Fine Arts Theatre
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $12-16
Saturday, April 15
ABNORMAL BAZAAR
WHAT: This monthly market will feature vendors of jewelry, vintage clothing, vinyl records, soap and more.
WHERE: Indie South
WHEN: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LINES AND WINES
WHAT: Join K.A. Artist Shop for their Creative Community Workshop Series and learn calligraphy over a glass of wine.
WHERE: Tapped Athens
WHEN: 12:30- 2 p.m.
PRICE: $25
“RED HERRING”
WHAT: The Town & Gown Players will present the dark comedy “Red Herring,” with performances from Friday to Sunday, this weekend and next.
WHERE: Town & Gown Players, 115 Grady Avenue
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $12-20
Sunday, April 16
ATHENS BEER FEST
WHAT: The Classic Center Cultural Foundation will present its inaugural Athens Beer Fest, carrying the legacy of the Classic City Brew Fest, with live music, food trucks and brews.
WHERE: 440 Foundry Pavilion at The Classic Center
WHEN: 1-4 p.m.
PRICE: $45, $85 for VIP tickets
NEPALI NIGHT
WHAT: The Nepalese Student Association will present a Nepali culture night to the UGA and Athens community.
WHERE: Memorial Hall Ballroom
WHEN: 4:30 p.m.
PRICE: $17-19
“SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN”
WHAT: UGA Baptist Collegiate Ministries will present their final performances of “Singin’ in the Rain.” Performances also take place on Friday and Saturday.
WHERE: Morton Theatre
WHEN: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
PRICE: $17-20
