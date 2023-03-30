Niño Laurel, a Unviersity of Georgia masters student studying plant pathology, participates in tinikling, the national dance of the Philippines, behind the tent of the Filipino-American Association of Northeast Georgia during the International Street Festival in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Festival attendees could try the tinkling folk dance, stepping and jumping over the bamboo poles as organization members tapped and slid the two bamboo poles in rhythm. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, Instagram: @cassidyhphotos)