220409_CJH_ISLFestival_0323.jpeg

Niño Laurel, a Unviersity of Georgia masters student studying plant pathology, participates in tinikling, the national dance of the Philippines, behind the tent of the Filipino-American Association of Northeast Georgia during the International Street Festival in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Festival attendees could try the tinkling folk dance, stepping and jumping over the bamboo poles as organization members tapped and slid the two bamboo poles in rhythm. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, Instagram: @cassidyhphotos)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a book sale, Fanfest, fashion pop-up, lantern parade and more.

Thursday, March 30

TAROT AND TEA

WHAT: Attend this monthly mini-class complete with tarot cards and tea kettles offered on the last Thursday of every month. Participants are encouraged to bring a deck of cards for the themed session.

WHERE: Indie South

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: $10

ZUMBATHON

WHAT: Dance for a cause at this Zumba class benefitting Joy Village school.

WHERE: Cali N Tito’s Eastside

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: $20

JUDAH & THE LION

WHAT: Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald will perform the duo's fourth album, “Revival.”

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $30-35

SPRING BOOK SALE

WHAT: The Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library present their spring book sale with thousands of donated books, records, DVDs and more. All proceeds benefit the library, and the event lasts through Saturday.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free admission

Friday, March 31

AFRICA NIGHT

WHAT: The African Student Union will present their annual Africa Night event, titled “Trials of Loyalty.” The event will feature dancing, modeling and acting and takes place on Friday and Saturday night.

WHERE: UGA Performing Arts Center

WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.

PRICE: $12-15

JOE GATTO

WHAT: Join Joe Gatto, comedian and actor from “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” for a night of laughs.

WHERE: The Classic Center

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: $39.75 - $55.75 plus fees

GOTH KARAOKE

WHAT: Join Dark Entries Karaoke for a night of song from the genres of classic and modern gothic rock, post-punk, punk and industrial.

WHERE: Buvez

WHEN: 7-10 p.m.

PRICE: Free admission

Saturday, April 1

INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL

WHAT: The annual International Street Festival will feature tables and performances showcasing different cultures.

WHERE: College Avenue

WHEN: Noon- 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

OCONEE LIBRARY FANFEST

WHAT: Oconee County Libraries, Oconee County Library Friends and the Athens Regional Library System will bring comics, food trucks, games, live music, film, guest authors and artists, a cosplay contest and more to the second annual FanFest.

WHERE: Oconee Civic Center

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

LANTERN PARADE

WHAT: Bring DIY lanterns and flashlights to the inaugural "Flight of the Fireflies Lantern Parade," hosted by Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services and featuring live music, performances and puppets.

WHERE: Dudley Park

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

FASHION POP-UP

WHAT: Fair Fashion UGA and artist Luna Paluck will co-host this annual pop-up event featuring art, UGA gear, pottery, jewelry and fashion vendors.

WHERE: Starlight Showroom

WHEN: Noon- 4 p.m.

PRICE: Free admission

Sunday, April 2

LIVE AT THE LIBRARY

WHAT: Athens Middle East Orchestra of instrumentalists and vocalists will perform music of Turkish, Arabic and Persian traditions.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library Auditorium

WHEN: 3-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

VIRTUOSO PIANIST

WHAT: Stephen Hough, a British virtuoso pianist, composer and MacArthur Fellow, will make his Athens debut with a performance of Romantic and Impressionistic music with a pre-performance talk in Ramsey Hall.

WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall

WHEN: talk at 2:15 p.m., concert at 3 p.m.

PRICE: $20-65

WOMEN OF SONG

WHAT: The Georgia Women of Song event, returning for the first time since the pandemic, will feature performances by local women singer-songwriters.

WHERE: The Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo

WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m. show starts at 7 p.m.

PRICE: $12-100

