The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a book sale, Fanfest, fashion pop-up, lantern parade and more.
Thursday, March 30
TAROT AND TEA
WHAT: Attend this monthly mini-class complete with tarot cards and tea kettles offered on the last Thursday of every month. Participants are encouraged to bring a deck of cards for the themed session.
WHERE: Indie South
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: $10
ZUMBATHON
WHAT: Dance for a cause at this Zumba class benefitting Joy Village school.
WHERE: Cali N Tito’s Eastside
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: $20
JUDAH & THE LION
WHAT: Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald will perform the duo's fourth album, “Revival.”
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $30-35
SPRING BOOK SALE
WHAT: The Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library present their spring book sale with thousands of donated books, records, DVDs and more. All proceeds benefit the library, and the event lasts through Saturday.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free admission
Friday, March 31
AFRICA NIGHT
WHAT: The African Student Union will present their annual Africa Night event, titled “Trials of Loyalty.” The event will feature dancing, modeling and acting and takes place on Friday and Saturday night.
WHERE: UGA Performing Arts Center
WHEN: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m.
PRICE: $12-15
JOE GATTO
WHAT: Join Joe Gatto, comedian and actor from “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index,” for a night of laughs.
WHERE: The Classic Center
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: $39.75 - $55.75 plus fees
GOTH KARAOKE
WHAT: Join Dark Entries Karaoke for a night of song from the genres of classic and modern gothic rock, post-punk, punk and industrial.
WHERE: Buvez
WHEN: 7-10 p.m.
PRICE: Free admission
Saturday, April 1
INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL
WHAT: The annual International Street Festival will feature tables and performances showcasing different cultures.
WHERE: College Avenue
WHEN: Noon- 5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
OCONEE LIBRARY FANFEST
WHAT: Oconee County Libraries, Oconee County Library Friends and the Athens Regional Library System will bring comics, food trucks, games, live music, film, guest authors and artists, a cosplay contest and more to the second annual FanFest.
WHERE: Oconee Civic Center
WHEN: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LANTERN PARADE
WHAT: Bring DIY lanterns and flashlights to the inaugural "Flight of the Fireflies Lantern Parade," hosted by Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services and featuring live music, performances and puppets.
WHERE: Dudley Park
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
FASHION POP-UP
WHAT: Fair Fashion UGA and artist Luna Paluck will co-host this annual pop-up event featuring art, UGA gear, pottery, jewelry and fashion vendors.
WHERE: Starlight Showroom
WHEN: Noon- 4 p.m.
PRICE: Free admission
Sunday, April 2
LIVE AT THE LIBRARY
WHAT: Athens Middle East Orchestra of instrumentalists and vocalists will perform music of Turkish, Arabic and Persian traditions.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library Auditorium
WHEN: 3-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
VIRTUOSO PIANIST
WHAT: Stephen Hough, a British virtuoso pianist, composer and MacArthur Fellow, will make his Athens debut with a performance of Romantic and Impressionistic music with a pre-performance talk in Ramsey Hall.
WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
WHEN: talk at 2:15 p.m., concert at 3 p.m.
PRICE: $20-65
WOMEN OF SONG
WHAT: The Georgia Women of Song event, returning for the first time since the pandemic, will feature performances by local women singer-songwriters.
WHERE: The Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo
WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m. show starts at 7 p.m.
PRICE: $12-100
