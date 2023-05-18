The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the Historic Athens Preservation Celebration, line dancing lessons, drag brunch and more.
Thursday, May 18
LINE DANCING LESSONS
WHAT: Visit Athentic Brewing’s taproom for free line dancing lessons during the Athens YWCO Girl’s Club percentage night
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 7-8:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
ATHENS FAIR
WHAT: Through May 21, this carnival will be set up outside of B&B Theatres, featuring fair food, games, rides and a petting zoo. On Thursday, country and gospel singer RC Outlaw Cowboy will perform live at 5 p.m.
WHERE: The Athens Fair at B&B Theatres
WHEN: 5-10 p.m.
PRICE: $5 admission, $25 wristbands
SONGWRITER SHOWCASE
WHAT: Hosted by singer-songwriter A.M. Rodriguez, this showcase features a new touring artist and local favorite each month. This month, hear the stories behind songs from Matthew J. Pendrick of Slow Parade and Christian Sparacio.
WHERE: The Lab @ Ciné
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $10
Friday, May 19
PRESERVATION CELEBRATION
WHAT: In honor of National Preservation Month and the 54th Annual Historic Athens Preservation Awards, this celebration will include wine by The Lark Winespace, light fare curated by The Expat and a tour of the rehabilitated Oconee Street School.
WHERE: The Oconee Street School
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
PRICE: $50 plus fees
EXPERIMENTAL COMEDY
WHAT: Chop Shop is an offbeat and experimental variety show featuring everything from performance art, storytelling, human pet tricks and more.
WHERE: Work.shop, 160 Winston Drive
WHEN: 8-9:30 p.m.
PRICE: $5
SILENT DISCO
WHAT: Join Rabbit Hole Studios and host Marz for this weekly silent disco and free karaoke.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 8-11:45 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend, $5 headphone rental
Saturday, May 20
BBQ CLASS
WHAT: Join Executive Chef Hunter White to learn the ins and outs of barbecuing like how to season meats, break down ribs, control heat and more. At 5 p.m., return to try the barbecue and enjoy live music from Athens singer-songwriter JANUARY!.
WHERE: Athens Cooks
WHEN: 9 - 10:30 a.m., 5-8 p.m.
PRICE: $50
SUMMER KICKOFF PARTY
WHAT: Welcome summer with a tubing trip down the Oconee River followed by a cabana party featuring food, drinks and music from local band, Around the Fern.
WHERE: Big Dogs on the River
WHEN: 2 - 7 p.m.
PRICE: $20
ATHENS’ GOT TALENT
WHAT: Individuals and groups of all ages will compete for Judges’ Favorite and Audience Favorite awards at this talent show that will also feature kids activities, music, food trucks and games. All proceeds raised will benefit The Cottage.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 6 - 8:30 p.m.
PRICE: $20 in advance, $25 at the door
Sunday, May 21
PAINT AND SIP
WHAT: Have a beer and paint some cherry blossoms during this beginner-friendly painting class.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 4-6 p.m.
PRICE: $55
SMOOTH JAZZ
WHAT: The Segar Jazz Affair and Aubrey Entertainment present live jazz from saxophonist Marcus Click and his band.
WHERE: The Rialto Club at Hotel Indigo
WHEN: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., two sets at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m.
PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
DRAG BRUNCH
WHAT: Join Athens Showgirl Cabaret for drag brunch hosted by Kellie Divine. Open to all ages.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
PRICE: $25
