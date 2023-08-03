The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a charity gala, a headshot mini session at The Foundry, the Dance FX showcase and more.
Thursday, August 3
DANCE SHOW
WHAT: Dance FX presents its annual student choreography showcase and competition: XPLOSION. The audience’s favorite will be awarded $100 in cash and $100 to their favorite charity.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door
HEADSHOT HAPPY HOUR
WHAT: In need of a headshot? Local photographer Macy Williams is hosting headshot mini sessions.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
PRICE: $30
BEER RELEASE PARTY
WHAT: The Bartram Trail Pale Ale celebrates 250 years of the Bartram Trail Conference with a beer release party and trivia.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Friday, August 4
ART OPENING
WHAT: Still-life artist Manda McKay is opening an exhibition titled “Raindrops and Reflections.” Her body of work is heavily influenced by her relationship with nature.
WHERE: tiny ATH gallery
WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend; donations accepted
COMEDY FEATURES
WHAT: Enjoy four feature standup sets by Lanny Farmer, Angel Contreras, Phillip Broughton and Kelly Petronis.
WHERE: Work.Shop
WHEN: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PRICE: $10
CONCERT
WHAT: Attend a concert featuring Atlanta/Athens songwriter Adam Klein who plays a blend of folk, country and Americana, as well as the Galactic Engineers, described as a “psych desert surf with a Celtic twist.”
WHERE: Ciné
WHEN: Doors open at 9 p.m. and show starts at 10 p.m.
PRICE: $10
Saturday, August 5
ATHSTOCK
WHAT: Artist2Artist presents AthStock, a recreation of Woodstock for the benefit of Athens Acceptance Recovery Center. The music festival features local bands covering bands such as Jefferson Airplane, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, CCR and CSN&Y.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Co.
WHEN: Doors open at 12:00 p.m., music from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
PRICE: $20
FARMERS MARKET
WHAT: The market offers locally grown groceries and handmade goods. Attendees can enjoy free live music and children’s music.
WHERE: Bishop Park
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
HOPE GALA
WHAT: The Ashton Hope Keegan Foundation hosts its 6th annual gala. The theme is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The gala will feature a buffet, silent auction, music and more.
WHERE: Hotel Indigo
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PRICE: $125
Sunday, August 6
1000 MEALS
WHAT: Stop by Hendershot’s for a free meal - no questions asked.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
MCHANLX
WHAT: Husband and wife duo Allen and Laura McHan perform a selection of arrangements from pop to country music.
WHERE: Oak House Distillery
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
ROOFTOP YOGA
WHAT: Fuel Hot Yoga is teaching a class on the Georgia Theater Rooftop to support the Athens Humane Society.
WHERE: Georgia Theater
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
PRICE: $15 donation to sign up
Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here, submit an event to our calendar here and see our monthly events calendar here.