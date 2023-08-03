230701_LM_classiccityamericanmusicfest_030.jpg

The WildJordan TonksCats perform a song during the 2023 Classic City American Music Festival at Southern Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Photo/Laney Martin, @laneymartinphotography)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a charity gala, a headshot mini session at The Foundry, the Dance FX showcase and more.

Thursday, August 3

DANCE SHOW

WHAT: Dance FX presents its annual student choreography showcase and competition: XPLOSION. The audience’s favorite will be awarded $100 in cash and $100 to their favorite charity.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door

HEADSHOT HAPPY HOUR

WHAT: In need of a headshot? Local photographer Macy Williams is hosting headshot mini sessions.

WHERE: The Foundry

WHEN: 5:30 p.m.

PRICE: $30

BEER RELEASE PARTY

WHAT: The Bartram Trail Pale Ale celebrates 250 years of the Bartram Trail Conference with a beer release party and trivia.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Friday, August 4

ART OPENING

WHAT: Still-life artist Manda McKay is opening an exhibition titled “Raindrops and Reflections.” Her body of work is heavily influenced by her relationship with nature.

WHERE: tiny ATH gallery

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend; donations accepted

COMEDY FEATURES

WHAT: Enjoy four feature standup sets by Lanny Farmer, Angel Contreras, Phillip Broughton and Kelly Petronis.

WHERE: Work.Shop

WHEN: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRICE: $10

CONCERT

WHAT: Attend a concert featuring Atlanta/Athens songwriter Adam Klein who plays a blend of folk, country and Americana, as well as the Galactic Engineers, described as a “psych desert surf with a Celtic twist.”

WHERE: Ciné

WHEN: Doors open at 9 p.m. and show starts at 10 p.m.

PRICE: $10

Saturday, August 5

ATHSTOCK

WHAT: Artist2Artist presents AthStock, a recreation of Woodstock for the benefit of Athens Acceptance Recovery Center. The music festival features local bands covering bands such as Jefferson Airplane, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, CCR and CSN&Y.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Co.

WHEN: Doors open at 12:00 p.m., music from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

PRICE: $20

FARMERS MARKET

WHAT: The market offers locally grown groceries and handmade goods. Attendees can enjoy free live music and children’s music.

WHERE: Bishop Park

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

HOPE GALA

WHAT: The Ashton Hope Keegan Foundation hosts its 6th annual gala. The theme is “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The gala will feature a buffet, silent auction, music and more.

WHERE: Hotel Indigo

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRICE: $125

Sunday, August 6

1000 MEALS

WHAT: Stop by Hendershot’s for a free meal - no questions asked.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

MCHANLX

WHAT: Husband and wife duo Allen and Laura McHan perform a selection of arrangements from pop to country music.

WHERE: Oak House Distillery

WHEN: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

ROOFTOP YOGA

WHAT: Fuel Hot Yoga is teaching a class on the Georgia Theater Rooftop to support the Athens Humane Society.

WHERE: Georgia Theater

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

PRICE: $15 donation to sign up

