The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes Oktoberfest, Recess Party, a book talk and more.

Thursday, Sept. 14

THE BOOK OF LIFE

WHAT: This play, co-created by Odile Gakire Katese and Ross Manson, explores how people contend with tragedy through the true story of Katese and her “Book of Life,” a collection of letters from ordinary Rwandese to the victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. The play features original music from the internationally acclaimed Women Drummers of Rwanda.

WHERE: UGA Fine Arts Theatre

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $30-40

ART PARTY EXTRAVAGANZA

WHAT: Visit the opening of five new exhibitions featuring photographer Ansley West Rivers, graduate student-curated shows and an installation by local artist Kathryn Refi.

WHERE: Dodd Galleries

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BOOK TALK

WHAT: Listen to Michael Reynolds, editor in chief of renowned independent publisher, Europa Editions, as he recounts tales from the independent publishing industry and talks about Europa’s leading success.

WHERE: Avid Bookshop

WHEN: 7-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Friday, Sept. 15

OKTOBERFEST

WHAT: Don your best lederhosen and dirndls to celebrate the start to Oktoberfest with German fare from the Yard Chef, Oktoberfest Märzen Lager and live entertainment.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free

FIGHT AGAINST SUICIDE

WHAT: Sanctioned by the Georgia Athletic Entertainment Commission and hosted by members of the University of Georgia Greek community, this event will feature amateur boxing matches in an attempt to promote mental health awareness and raise money for the Sam Asbury foundation.

WHERE: The Classic Center

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $35-52

RECESS PARTY

WHAT: Watch Recess Party perform live with Charleston rock band Daddy’s Beemer.

WHERE: Gyro Wrap

WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

PRICE: $7

Saturday, Sept. 16

NOCHE MEXICANA

WHAT: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Rodeo Night Club with music and drink specials all night.

WHERE: Rodeo Night Club

WHEN: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

PRICE: $10

POP PUNK PARTY

WHAT: After the Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game, visit The Root for a pop punk party filled with music from the late 90s to early 2000s.

WHERE: The Root

WHEN: 9:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BAD BUNNY NIGHT

WHAT: Dance the night away at this party dedicated to Bad Bunny's full body of work with hits like “Tití Mi Preguntó,” “MÍA,” “La Cancion” and more.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $18-20

Sunday, Sept. 17

MINI MARKETS

WHAT: Shop this selection of small craft vendors at Athentic’s third mini-market of the year.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 1-6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

ART AND WELLNESS STUDIO

WHAT: Join art therapist Meg Abbot for an afternoon of mindfulness and artistic expression.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 2-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

CLASSIC CITY ROLLER GIRLS

WHAT: Watch the Classic City Roller Girls go head to head in two teams for this roller derby.

WHERE: Fun Galaxy Athens

WHEN: 10:30 a.m.

PRICE: $12

