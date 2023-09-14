The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes Oktoberfest, Recess Party, a book talk and more.
Thursday, Sept. 14
THE BOOK OF LIFE
WHAT: This play, co-created by Odile Gakire Katese and Ross Manson, explores how people contend with tragedy through the true story of Katese and her “Book of Life,” a collection of letters from ordinary Rwandese to the victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide. The play features original music from the internationally acclaimed Women Drummers of Rwanda.
WHERE: UGA Fine Arts Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $30-40
ART PARTY EXTRAVAGANZA
WHAT: Visit the opening of five new exhibitions featuring photographer Ansley West Rivers, graduate student-curated shows and an installation by local artist Kathryn Refi.
WHERE: Dodd Galleries
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BOOK TALK
WHAT: Listen to Michael Reynolds, editor in chief of renowned independent publisher, Europa Editions, as he recounts tales from the independent publishing industry and talks about Europa’s leading success.
WHERE: Avid Bookshop
WHEN: 7-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Friday, Sept. 15
OKTOBERFEST
WHAT: Don your best lederhosen and dirndls to celebrate the start to Oktoberfest with German fare from the Yard Chef, Oktoberfest Märzen Lager and live entertainment.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free
FIGHT AGAINST SUICIDE
WHAT: Sanctioned by the Georgia Athletic Entertainment Commission and hosted by members of the University of Georgia Greek community, this event will feature amateur boxing matches in an attempt to promote mental health awareness and raise money for the Sam Asbury foundation.
WHERE: The Classic Center
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $35-52
RECESS PARTY
WHAT: Watch Recess Party perform live with Charleston rock band Daddy’s Beemer.
WHERE: Gyro Wrap
WHEN: Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
PRICE: $7
Saturday, Sept. 16
NOCHE MEXICANA
WHAT: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at Rodeo Night Club with music and drink specials all night.
WHERE: Rodeo Night Club
WHEN: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
PRICE: $10
POP PUNK PARTY
WHAT: After the Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game, visit The Root for a pop punk party filled with music from the late 90s to early 2000s.
WHERE: The Root
WHEN: 9:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BAD BUNNY NIGHT
WHAT: Dance the night away at this party dedicated to Bad Bunny's full body of work with hits like “Tití Mi Preguntó,” “MÍA,” “La Cancion” and more.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $18-20
Sunday, Sept. 17
MINI MARKETS
WHAT: Shop this selection of small craft vendors at Athentic’s third mini-market of the year.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 1-6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
ART AND WELLNESS STUDIO
WHAT: Join art therapist Meg Abbot for an afternoon of mindfulness and artistic expression.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 2-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
CLASSIC CITY ROLLER GIRLS
WHAT: Watch the Classic City Roller Girls go head to head in two teams for this roller derby.
WHERE: Fun Galaxy Athens
WHEN: 10:30 a.m.
PRICE: $12
