The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a throwback watch party with Aaron Murray, the sixth annual Athens in Harmony concert and more.

Thursday, Sept. 7

BLOOM OPENING RECEPTION

WHAT: Join the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce for the opening reception of “Bloom,” featuring select works from local artist Courtney Khail. The works will be available for purchase and on display at the Chamber following the reception.

WHERE: Athens Area Chamber of Commerce

WHEN: 5-7 p.m.

PRICE: Free

KIND HEARTED STRANGERS

WHAT: Listen to this American folk rock band play and enjoy the Classic City skyline from the rooftop of the Georgia Theatre.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre Rooftop

WHEN: 7-10:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

THROWBACK WATCH PARTY

WHAT: Travel back in time as former quarterback Aaron Murray provides play-by-play commentary on a throwback University of Georgia football game.

WHERE: Creature Comforts Taproom

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Friday, Sept. 8

ACTOR’S WORST NIGHTMARE

WHAT: During this improv show presented by Flying Squid Comedy, two actors will recite lines from two separate plays while one improviser creates a script to bring the actors’ worlds together.

WHERE: Work.Shop

WHEN: 8-9:30 p.m.

PRICE: $10

LEGACY: VINCE DOOLEY

WHAT: Take a free tour of the exhibition “Legacy: Vince Dooley” after the football game and see original artifacts and rarely seen photos of the late UGA head coach.

WHERE: Richard B. Russell Jr. Special Collections Libraries

WHEN: 3-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BAT NIGHT

WHAT: Learn all about bat biology and research techniques with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

PRICE: $3 for Athens-Clarke County residents, $5 for non-residents

Saturday, Sept. 9

WATER FESTIVAL

WHAT: Cool off at this annual festival about water conservation. There will be music, interactive games, a magic show and more.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Park

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

PRICE: $2

BARBIE DANCE PARTY

WHAT: Dress in pink for this Barbie-themed dance party with music from DJ BrayK-47.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: Doors open at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $13

REALLY FREE MARKET

WHAT: Bring what you can and take what you need at this really free market.

WHERE: Reese Pope Park

WHEN: Noon-1:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Sunday, Sept. 10

ZINE RELEASE PARTY

WHAT: This release party for the latest edition of Treehouse Zine will have live performances by Neat Freak, Petunia Jane, Nick Christian and Little Mae Band. There will also be art and clothing vendors, food, drink and several arts and crafts activities.

WHERE: Buvez

WHEN: 2-6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

SALSA CLASS

WHAT: Every Sunday, UGA Salsa Club hosts dance lessons for people of all skill levels. No membership is needed to participate in the 4 to 4:45 p.m. Level 1 lesson. Those wanting to attend a higher level class can pay a $5 weekly membership fee.

WHERE: UGA Memorial Hall

WHEN: 4-6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

ATHENS IN HARMONY

WHAT: Back for its sixth year, the Athens in Harmony concert returns with a line-up of performers and a backing band led by Michael Wegner. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement’s youth programs.

WHERE: The Foundry

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: $20

