The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a throwback watch party with Aaron Murray, the sixth annual Athens in Harmony concert and more.
Thursday, Sept. 7
BLOOM OPENING RECEPTION
WHAT: Join the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce for the opening reception of “Bloom,” featuring select works from local artist Courtney Khail. The works will be available for purchase and on display at the Chamber following the reception.
WHERE: Athens Area Chamber of Commerce
WHEN: 5-7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
KIND HEARTED STRANGERS
WHAT: Listen to this American folk rock band play and enjoy the Classic City skyline from the rooftop of the Georgia Theatre.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre Rooftop
WHEN: 7-10:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
THROWBACK WATCH PARTY
WHAT: Travel back in time as former quarterback Aaron Murray provides play-by-play commentary on a throwback University of Georgia football game.
WHERE: Creature Comforts Taproom
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Friday, Sept. 8
ACTOR’S WORST NIGHTMARE
WHAT: During this improv show presented by Flying Squid Comedy, two actors will recite lines from two separate plays while one improviser creates a script to bring the actors’ worlds together.
WHERE: Work.Shop
WHEN: 8-9:30 p.m.
PRICE: $10
LEGACY: VINCE DOOLEY
WHAT: Take a free tour of the exhibition “Legacy: Vince Dooley” after the football game and see original artifacts and rarely seen photos of the late UGA head coach.
WHERE: Richard B. Russell Jr. Special Collections Libraries
WHEN: 3-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BAT NIGHT
WHAT: Learn all about bat biology and research techniques with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: $3 for Athens-Clarke County residents, $5 for non-residents
Saturday, Sept. 9
WATER FESTIVAL
WHAT: Cool off at this annual festival about water conservation. There will be music, interactive games, a magic show and more.
WHERE: Sandy Creek Park
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
PRICE: $2
BARBIE DANCE PARTY
WHAT: Dress in pink for this Barbie-themed dance party with music from DJ BrayK-47.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: Doors open at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $13
REALLY FREE MARKET
WHAT: Bring what you can and take what you need at this really free market.
WHERE: Reese Pope Park
WHEN: Noon-1:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Sunday, Sept. 10
ZINE RELEASE PARTY
WHAT: This release party for the latest edition of Treehouse Zine will have live performances by Neat Freak, Petunia Jane, Nick Christian and Little Mae Band. There will also be art and clothing vendors, food, drink and several arts and crafts activities.
WHERE: Buvez
WHEN: 2-6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
SALSA CLASS
WHAT: Every Sunday, UGA Salsa Club hosts dance lessons for people of all skill levels. No membership is needed to participate in the 4 to 4:45 p.m. Level 1 lesson. Those wanting to attend a higher level class can pay a $5 weekly membership fee.
WHERE: UGA Memorial Hall
WHEN: 4-6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
ATHENS IN HARMONY
WHAT: Back for its sixth year, the Athens in Harmony concert returns with a line-up of performers and a backing band led by Michael Wegner. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement’s youth programs.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: $20
Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here and submit an event to our calendar here.