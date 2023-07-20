230701_LM_classiccityamericanmusicfest_017.jpg

Concert attendees watch a performance during the 2023 Classic City American Music Festival at Southern Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Photo/Laney Martin, @laneymartinphotography)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes an art market, a Women’s World Cup watch party, a peach cobbler contest and more.

Thursday, July 20

YOGA IN THE GALLERIES

WHAT: Join instructors from Five Points Yoga and attend a yoga class surrounded by works of art. Open to both beginners and experienced individuals. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

WHERE: The Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (tickets are available starting at 5:15)

PRICE: Free to attend

ART MARKET

WHAT: Attend the first “Third Thursday Art Market” with local artists Lily Carter, Bess Carter and Martha Jo Oliver. It’s also Pint Night at the brewery with $6 pints of a few specially selected brews.

WHERE: South Main Brewing

WHEN: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

BEER MILE

WHAT: Southern Brewing Company and Fleet Feet Athens present a “beer mile.” Race other participants around a four-lap course with a drinking station after each lap. Be the fastest to drink a beer and then run the lap four times without throwing up and you can win. The registration is limited to 40 people per category. The run includes a competitive and recreational mile.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. (packet pick up and registration) 6:30 p.m. (competitive mile) 7 p.m. (recreational mile)

PRICE: $40

Friday, July 21

WATCH PARTY

WHAT: Join Athens Pride and Queer Collective Queer Sports League for a watch party to cheer on the United States Women’s National Soccer Team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Vietnam.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

COMPOSTING 101

WHAT: Learn tips and tricks about starting to compost for gardening from Cindy Pritchard from Keep Oconee County Beautiful Commission.

WHERE: Oconee County Library

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

DRIVE-IN

WHAT: The Ciné Drive-in is officially back with new host Southern Brewing Company. Horror film, Jaws, is the first on the line-up.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 8 p.m. gates open; 9 p.m. presentation

PRICE: $10

Saturday, July 22

MINI MARKETS

WHAT: Peruse through a number of vendors selling crafts, jewelry, paper goods and more at the summer series Mini Market. Food, music and beer will be available as well.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

GRAND OPENING

WHAT: Celebrate the grand opening of Woof Gang Watkinsville, a dog grooming salon, with your four-legged friends. There will be contests to enter and 50% off all nail trims.

WHERE: Wire Park

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon

PRICE: Free to attend

PEACH COBBLER CONTEST

WHAT: Amateur bakers are invited to compete in a peach cobbler cooking contest during the West Broad Farmers Market.

WHERE: West Broad Farmers Market

WHEN: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Sunday, July 23

CRAFTERNOON

WHAT: CarBite Crochet is leading a beginners crochet class. There are only 10 slots available

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PRICE: $10

BOOK BINDING WORKSHOP

WHAT: Learn how to create your own notebooks with a stab book binding technique in this hands-on workshop. All materials are provided. For children between the ages of 8 through 12. Registration required.

WHERE: Oconee County Library Children’s Section

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

SPOTLIGHT TOUR

WHAT: These drop-in public tours feature highlights of the permanent collection and are led by museum docents.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here, submit an event to our calendar here and see our monthly events calendar here.