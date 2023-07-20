The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes an art market, a Women’s World Cup watch party, a peach cobbler contest and more.
Thursday, July 20
YOGA IN THE GALLERIES
WHAT: Join instructors from Five Points Yoga and attend a yoga class surrounded by works of art. Open to both beginners and experienced individuals. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
WHERE: The Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (tickets are available starting at 5:15)
PRICE: Free to attend
ART MARKET
WHAT: Attend the first “Third Thursday Art Market” with local artists Lily Carter, Bess Carter and Martha Jo Oliver. It’s also Pint Night at the brewery with $6 pints of a few specially selected brews.
WHERE: South Main Brewing
WHEN: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
BEER MILE
WHAT: Southern Brewing Company and Fleet Feet Athens present a “beer mile.” Race other participants around a four-lap course with a drinking station after each lap. Be the fastest to drink a beer and then run the lap four times without throwing up and you can win. The registration is limited to 40 people per category. The run includes a competitive and recreational mile.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 5:30 p.m. (packet pick up and registration) 6:30 p.m. (competitive mile) 7 p.m. (recreational mile)
PRICE: $40
Friday, July 21
WATCH PARTY
WHAT: Join Athens Pride and Queer Collective Queer Sports League for a watch party to cheer on the United States Women’s National Soccer Team for the FIFA Women’s World Cup against Vietnam.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
COMPOSTING 101
WHAT: Learn tips and tricks about starting to compost for gardening from Cindy Pritchard from Keep Oconee County Beautiful Commission.
WHERE: Oconee County Library
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
DRIVE-IN
WHAT: The Ciné Drive-in is officially back with new host Southern Brewing Company. Horror film, Jaws, is the first on the line-up.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 8 p.m. gates open; 9 p.m. presentation
PRICE: $10
Saturday, July 22
MINI MARKETS
WHAT: Peruse through a number of vendors selling crafts, jewelry, paper goods and more at the summer series Mini Market. Food, music and beer will be available as well.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
GRAND OPENING
WHAT: Celebrate the grand opening of Woof Gang Watkinsville, a dog grooming salon, with your four-legged friends. There will be contests to enter and 50% off all nail trims.
WHERE: Wire Park
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon
PRICE: Free to attend
PEACH COBBLER CONTEST
WHAT: Amateur bakers are invited to compete in a peach cobbler cooking contest during the West Broad Farmers Market.
WHERE: West Broad Farmers Market
WHEN: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Sunday, July 23
CRAFTERNOON
WHAT: CarBite Crochet is leading a beginners crochet class. There are only 10 slots available
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
PRICE: $10
BOOK BINDING WORKSHOP
WHAT: Learn how to create your own notebooks with a stab book binding technique in this hands-on workshop. All materials are provided. For children between the ages of 8 through 12. Registration required.
WHERE: Oconee County Library Children’s Section
WHEN: 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
SPOTLIGHT TOUR
WHAT: These drop-in public tours feature highlights of the permanent collection and are led by museum docents.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here, submit an event to our calendar here and see our monthly events calendar here.