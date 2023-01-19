The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a Broadway-themed rave, experimental music, yoga in the galleries and comedic relief.
Thursday, Jan. 19
EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC
WHAT: ATHICA will host Gull, an experimental musician of multiple instruments, as part of the institute’s Third Thursday art night programming.
WHERE: ATHICA
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free
STAND-UP COMEDY
WHAT: Enjoy comics from Athens and Atlanta at this monthly comedy night, hosted by Noell Appling.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 8-11 p.m.
PRICE: Free
GALLERY YOGA
WHAT: Five Points Yoga instructors will lead a yoga class in the art galleries, available in-person and on Zoom to those at all levels of experience.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 6-7 p.m.
PRICE: Free, email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to RSVP
Friday, Jan. 20
EMO DANCE PARTY
WHAT: Dance the night away to emo and pop punk music at the Emo Night Brooklyn traveling dance party.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $16-22
ALBUM RELEASE
WHAT: The Shut-Ups, a new wave power-pop group, will release their album, “The Shut-Ups are Girls Singing Songs,” with special guests, Flap.
WHERE: Ciné
WHEN: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $10
JACKSON TRIBUTES
WHAT: Enjoy live tribute performances to Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson from Velvet Rope and MJ.
WHERE: Morton Theatre
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: $32
Saturday, Jan. 21
FAMILY ART DAY
WHAT: Celebrate the color blue with activities in the galleries, including the opportunity to make your own blue-inspired artwork.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BROADWAY RAVE
WHAT: Jam out to the best of Broadway at this musical theater dance party.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
PRICE: $16-22
HEALING CIRCUS
WHAT: Attend “Webs: A Circus About Healing From Sexual Violence,” which will weave stories of justice and healing through aerial, tightrope and song.
WHERE: Canopy Studio
WHEN: 7:30-9 p.m.
PRICE: $18-25