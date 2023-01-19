210210_HT_Morton Theatre_0004.jpg

Lights illuminate The Morton Theatre in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Photo/Basil Terhune)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a Broadway-themed rave, experimental music, yoga in the galleries and comedic relief.

Thursday, Jan. 19

EXPERIMENTAL MUSIC

WHAT: ATHICA will host Gull, an experimental musician of multiple instruments, as part of the institute’s Third Thursday art night programming.

WHERE: ATHICA

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free

STAND-UP COMEDY

WHAT: Enjoy comics from Athens and Atlanta at this monthly comedy night, hosted by Noell Appling.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: 8-11 p.m.

PRICE: Free

GALLERY YOGA

WHAT: Five Points Yoga instructors will lead a yoga class in the art galleries, available in-person and on Zoom to those at all levels of experience.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 6-7 p.m.

PRICE: Free, email gmoa-tours@uga.edu to RSVP

Friday, Jan. 20

EMO DANCE PARTY

WHAT: Dance the night away to emo and pop punk music at the Emo Night Brooklyn traveling dance party.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $16-22

ALBUM RELEASE

WHAT: The Shut-Ups, a new wave power-pop group, will release their album, “The Shut-Ups are Girls Singing Songs,” with special guests, Flap.

WHERE: Ciné

WHEN: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $10

JACKSON TRIBUTES

WHAT: Enjoy live tribute performances to Janet Jackson and Michael Jackson from Velvet Rope and MJ.

WHERE: Morton Theatre

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

PRICE: $32

Saturday, Jan. 21

FAMILY ART DAY

WHAT: Celebrate the color blue with activities in the galleries, including the opportunity to make your own blue-inspired artwork.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BROADWAY RAVE

WHAT: Jam out to the best of Broadway at this musical theater dance party.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

PRICE: $16-22

HEALING CIRCUS

WHAT: Attend “Webs: A Circus About Healing From Sexual Violence,” which will weave stories of justice and healing through aerial, tightrope and song.

WHERE: Canopy Studio

WHEN: 7:30-9 p.m.

PRICE: $18-25

