The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes Abnormal Bazaar at Indie South, an acting class, “Schitt’s Creek” themed trivia and more.

Thursday, July 13

THEMED TRIVIA

WHAT: Test your knowledge of the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” with trivia. Questions range from general facts to running gags on the show. Costumes are encouraged. The best costume will receive a themed crochet plush courtesy of CatBite Crochet.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 7 to 9:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free admission

ROCKS AND CRYSTALS

WHAT: Planet Earth Rocks and Crystals is holding a warehouse sale event showcasing its grand selection of over 6,000 square feet of rocks and crystals.

WHERE: 135 Mill Center Blvd., Athens, GA 30606

WHEN: Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 13th and 14th; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 15th.

PRICE: Free admission

BENEFIT CONCERT

WHAT: A benefit concert for Athens Area Democratic Socialists of America featuring singer-songwriter Liz Farrell, punk rock band Beat Up and Queer and anarcho country Cowboy Kerouac.

WHERE: The World Famous

WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m.

PRICE: $15 suggested donation

Friday, July 14

BUILD BURGERS

WHAT: Learn to build the “best” burger from Chef Hunter White, and pair it with a beer. Registration is required to attend the event.

WHERE: Athens Cooks

WHEN: noon to 1:30 p.m.

PRICE: $50

STORYTIME

WHAT: Bring a sleeping bag or a blanket and “sit around a campfire” to listen to and tell stories, sing songs and more. Open to all ages.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 10:30 to 11 a.m.

PRICE: Free admission

SPIRIT OF RUSH

WHAT: Join The Spirit of Rush, Georgia’s premier Rush tribute band, at Southern Brewing Company for a night of music and brews. All ages are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m.; Show at 7 p.m.

PRICE: $10 in advance; $15 at the door; $10 with UGA ID

Saturday, July 15

ABNORMAL BAZAAR

WHAT: Attend a marketplace full of vendors selling soaps, jewelry, vintage, vinyl and more.

WHERE: Indie South

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PRICE: Free admission

ECSTATIC DANCE

WHAT: Join a musical celebration of free-form movement with rejuvenation, celebration and inspiration in a substance-free and inclusive environment.

WHERE: Work.shop

WHEN: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; doors open at noon

PRICE: $10

CHELSYFEST

WHAT: The second annual Chelsyfest is being held to honor the memory of Chelsy Giles, a member of the Athens community who suffered from epilepsy and cancer. The event is featuring local vendors, food trucks and community organizations. Proceeds support the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia and attendees who donate money in advance will receive a t-shirt. Live music includes sets by Dooley & Baldwin Band, Mary & the Hot Hotty-Hots and more.

WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.

WHEN: 2 to 8 p.m.

PRICE: Donations encouraged

Sunday, July 16

ACTING CLASS

WHAT: Kathleen Hogan are working with attendees to sharpen on-camera acting skills. Registration is encouraged.

WHERE: ATHICA

WHEN: 2 to 5 p.m.

PRICE: $50

YOGA

WHAT: Enjoy a yoga class on the patio with Athens Yoga Collective.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: noon to 1 p.m.

PRICE: Free admission

JAZZ AFFAIR

WHAT: Segar Jazz Affair and Aubrey Entertainment present an evening of live jazz music with guitarist Douglas “Thick” Ellison and Primetime. This event is for ages 21 and older.

WHERE: Hotel Indigo Athens’ Rialto Room

WHEN: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

PRICE: $15 in advance; $20 at the door.

