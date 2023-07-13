The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes Abnormal Bazaar at Indie South, an acting class, “Schitt’s Creek” themed trivia and more.
Thursday, July 13
THEMED TRIVIA
WHAT: Test your knowledge of the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” with trivia. Questions range from general facts to running gags on the show. Costumes are encouraged. The best costume will receive a themed crochet plush courtesy of CatBite Crochet.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 7 to 9:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free admission
ROCKS AND CRYSTALS
WHAT: Planet Earth Rocks and Crystals is holding a warehouse sale event showcasing its grand selection of over 6,000 square feet of rocks and crystals.
WHERE: 135 Mill Center Blvd., Athens, GA 30606
WHEN: Open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 13th and 14th; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 15th.
PRICE: Free admission
BENEFIT CONCERT
WHAT: A benefit concert for Athens Area Democratic Socialists of America featuring singer-songwriter Liz Farrell, punk rock band Beat Up and Queer and anarcho country Cowboy Kerouac.
WHERE: The World Famous
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m.
PRICE: $15 suggested donation
Friday, July 14
BUILD BURGERS
WHAT: Learn to build the “best” burger from Chef Hunter White, and pair it with a beer. Registration is required to attend the event.
WHERE: Athens Cooks
WHEN: noon to 1:30 p.m.
PRICE: $50
STORYTIME
WHAT: Bring a sleeping bag or a blanket and “sit around a campfire” to listen to and tell stories, sing songs and more. Open to all ages.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
PRICE: Free admission
SPIRIT OF RUSH
WHAT: Join The Spirit of Rush, Georgia’s premier Rush tribute band, at Southern Brewing Company for a night of music and brews. All ages are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: Doors open at 6 p.m.; Show at 7 p.m.
PRICE: $10 in advance; $15 at the door; $10 with UGA ID
Saturday, July 15
ABNORMAL BAZAAR
WHAT: Attend a marketplace full of vendors selling soaps, jewelry, vintage, vinyl and more.
WHERE: Indie South
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PRICE: Free admission
ECSTATIC DANCE
WHAT: Join a musical celebration of free-form movement with rejuvenation, celebration and inspiration in a substance-free and inclusive environment.
WHERE: Work.shop
WHEN: 1 to 2:30 p.m.; doors open at noon
PRICE: $10
CHELSYFEST
WHAT: The second annual Chelsyfest is being held to honor the memory of Chelsy Giles, a member of the Athens community who suffered from epilepsy and cancer. The event is featuring local vendors, food trucks and community organizations. Proceeds support the Epilepsy Foundation of Georgia and attendees who donate money in advance will receive a t-shirt. Live music includes sets by Dooley & Baldwin Band, Mary & the Hot Hotty-Hots and more.
WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.
WHEN: 2 to 8 p.m.
PRICE: Donations encouraged
Sunday, July 16
ACTING CLASS
WHAT: Kathleen Hogan are working with attendees to sharpen on-camera acting skills. Registration is encouraged.
WHERE: ATHICA
WHEN: 2 to 5 p.m.
PRICE: $50
YOGA
WHAT: Enjoy a yoga class on the patio with Athens Yoga Collective.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: noon to 1 p.m.
PRICE: Free admission
JAZZ AFFAIR
WHAT: Segar Jazz Affair and Aubrey Entertainment present an evening of live jazz music with guitarist Douglas “Thick” Ellison and Primetime. This event is for ages 21 and older.
WHERE: Hotel Indigo Athens’ Rialto Room
WHEN: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
PRICE: $15 in advance; $20 at the door.
Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here, submit an event to our calendar here and see our monthly events calendar here.