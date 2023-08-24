Breweries

Creature Comforts Brewery in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Creature Comforts serves a variety of craft beers. (Photo/Melanie Velasquez; mvelasquez@gmail.com)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes “Lord of the Rings” trivia, a pepper eating contest and free live music.

Thursday, August 24

LORD OF THE RINGS TRIVIA

WHAT: Test your knowledge of Middle Earth during this “Lord of the Rings” themed trivia night.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free

RECORD RELEASE

WHAT: Celebrate Telemarket’s upcoming album, “Ad Nauseam,” and enjoy music from Telemarket, John Fernandes and Nuclear Tourism.

WHERE: Low Yo Yo Stuff Records

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free

SWEAT TO SHINE

WHAT: Take some time to relax and join Shakti Yoga Athens for an evening yoga flow.

WHERE: The Foundry

WHEN: 6-7 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Friday, August 25

SHOWGIRL CABARET

WHAT: Enjoy a fabulous night of drag performances hosted by DJ Mike Hunt. Ages 18 and up only.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

PRICE: $5

FILM SCREENING

WHAT: View the documentary “Below Baldwin: How an Expansion Project Unearthed a University’s Legacy of Slavery” and stay for a discussion with Imani Scott Blackwell and Dr. Vanessa Gonlin.

WHERE: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, 214

WHEN: 3-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

THE LICKSKILLETS

WHAT: Listen to some traditional Appalachian murder ballads from The Lickskillets, a local Southern gothic band.

WHERE: Foxglove Plant Bar

WHEN: 6:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Saturday, August 26

PEPPER EATING CONTEST

WHAT: Test your spice tolerance at the West Broad Farmers Market’s pepper eating contest during their Health and Wellness Day. Contestants will try locally sourced hot peppers in rounds of increasing intensity. The winner will receive a tote filled with an item from every market vendor.

WHERE: 300 South Rocksprings St.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

PRICE: Free

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

WHAT: Celebrate the Georgia Museum of Art’s 75th anniversary with Hope Iglehart and Historic Athens. Those in attendance can engage in art activities, docent-led gallery tours, special guest lectures and more.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 2-3 p.m.

PRICE: Free

CLASSIC CITY JAM

WHAT: Watch seven local bands perform and enjoy food and drinks during this music festival featuring Heffner, Wim Tapley & the Cannons, Red Mile Road and more.

WHERE: Paloma Park

WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-7:35 p.m.

PRICE: $12-15

Sunday, August 27

LIVE JAZZ

WHAT: Enjoy some smooth jazz and a drink in Creature Comforts’ taproom.

WHERE: Creature Comforts

WHEN: 3 - 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

AUTOGRAPH SIGNING

WHAT: Get your jerseys, footballs and more signed by Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards.

WHERE: Vintage Market at The Classic Center Foundry Pavilion

WHEN: 1-3 p.m.

PRICE: $30 per autograph, $15 per inscription

SUNDAY MARKET

WHAT: Shop from small businesses, artists, farmers, musicians and more during this weekly flea market. From 3-5pm, there will be a song and drum circle.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 1-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Subscribe to our weekly events newsletter here and submit an event to our calendar here.