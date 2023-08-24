The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes “Lord of the Rings” trivia, a pepper eating contest and free live music.
Thursday, August 24
LORD OF THE RINGS TRIVIA
WHAT: Test your knowledge of Middle Earth during this “Lord of the Rings” themed trivia night.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free
RECORD RELEASE
WHAT: Celebrate Telemarket’s upcoming album, “Ad Nauseam,” and enjoy music from Telemarket, John Fernandes and Nuclear Tourism.
WHERE: Low Yo Yo Stuff Records
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
SWEAT TO SHINE
WHAT: Take some time to relax and join Shakti Yoga Athens for an evening yoga flow.
WHERE: The Foundry
WHEN: 6-7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Friday, August 25
SHOWGIRL CABARET
WHAT: Enjoy a fabulous night of drag performances hosted by DJ Mike Hunt. Ages 18 and up only.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
PRICE: $5
FILM SCREENING
WHAT: View the documentary “Below Baldwin: How an Expansion Project Unearthed a University’s Legacy of Slavery” and stay for a discussion with Imani Scott Blackwell and Dr. Vanessa Gonlin.
WHERE: Zell B. Miller Learning Center, 214
WHEN: 3-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
THE LICKSKILLETS
WHAT: Listen to some traditional Appalachian murder ballads from The Lickskillets, a local Southern gothic band.
WHERE: Foxglove Plant Bar
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Saturday, August 26
PEPPER EATING CONTEST
WHAT: Test your spice tolerance at the West Broad Farmers Market’s pepper eating contest during their Health and Wellness Day. Contestants will try locally sourced hot peppers in rounds of increasing intensity. The winner will receive a tote filled with an item from every market vendor.
WHERE: 300 South Rocksprings St.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
PRICE: Free
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
WHAT: Celebrate the Georgia Museum of Art’s 75th anniversary with Hope Iglehart and Historic Athens. Those in attendance can engage in art activities, docent-led gallery tours, special guest lectures and more.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 2-3 p.m.
PRICE: Free
CLASSIC CITY JAM
WHAT: Watch seven local bands perform and enjoy food and drinks during this music festival featuring Heffner, Wim Tapley & the Cannons, Red Mile Road and more.
WHERE: Paloma Park
WHEN: 11:30 a.m.-7:35 p.m.
PRICE: $12-15
Sunday, August 27
LIVE JAZZ
WHAT: Enjoy some smooth jazz and a drink in Creature Comforts’ taproom.
WHERE: Creature Comforts
WHEN: 3 - 5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
AUTOGRAPH SIGNING
WHAT: Get your jerseys, footballs and more signed by Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards.
WHERE: Vintage Market at The Classic Center Foundry Pavilion
WHEN: 1-3 p.m.
PRICE: $30 per autograph, $15 per inscription
SUNDAY MARKET
WHAT: Shop from small businesses, artists, farmers, musicians and more during this weekly flea market. From 3-5pm, there will be a song and drum circle.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
