The exterior of Hendershot's on Friday, May 22, 2020. (Photo/Jason Born)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a performance by The Basketball Project, a children’s playgroup, a pop-up with adoptable dogs and more.

Thursday, August 10

DANCE LESSONS

WHAT: Join SaBaCha Dance Athens for their monthly Salsha, Bachata and Cha Cha dance lessons.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: Beginner Salsa lesson at 7:30 p.m. & DJ and Dancing at 8:30 p.m.

PRICE: $7 online up until 5:30 p.m. the day of - $10 at the door

CONCERT

WHAT: The Basketball Project, a musical group featuring R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Mike Mills, Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5), Linda Pitmon (Filthy Friends) and Steve Wynn (Dream Syndicate)

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $25

COMMUNITY CHORUS

WHAT: Join the new community chorus dedicated to holding a space for community-led singing and unity.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Friday, August 11

PLAYGROUP

WHAT: Bring your little ones (typically ages 1-5) in play clothes for indoor and outdoor activities.

WHERE: reBlossom Mama & Baby Shop

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

LAUGHS ON TAP

WHAT: Hosted by Miles Bunch, standup headliner Shaunak Godkhindi will be supported by comedians Lanny Farmer, Ngozi, PJ Audenzia and Luke Bentley with improv from Flying Squid Comedy and music by Freeman Leverett.

WHERE: Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

PRICE: $8 in advance; $10 at the door

THE LITTLE MERMAID

WHAT: Watch a theatrical performance of The Little Mermaid put on by students from surrounding schools.

WHERE: Oconee Youth Playhouse

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PRICE: $15 to $20

Saturday, August 12

ANIMAL SHELTER

WHAT: Join ACC Animal Shelter to play with adoptable dogs looking for new homes.

WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewery

WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

WESTIE NIGHT

WHAT: Join a beginner dance lesson for West Coast Swing before the floor opens up for social dancing. No experience or partner required.

WHERE: The Studio Athens

WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (dance lessons at 7 p.m.)

PRICE: $5 to $10

MINI MARKET

WHAT: Join the monthly mini market for a curated group of local vendors.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Sunday, August 13

DRAG BRUNCH

WHAT: Join Athens Showgirl Cabaret for drag brunch hosted by Kellie Divine. Open to all ages.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

PRICE: $25

MARKET

WHAT: Small businesses, artists, farmers, musicians and creative entrepreneurs will be showcased. A drumming and song circle will be held for the last three hours.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

BLUEGRASS JAM

WHAT: Athentic Brewing Co. is hosting an open bluegrass jam. Bring your own instrument or come to enjoy the music and meet some local folk artists.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company

WHEN: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

