The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes a performance by The Basketball Project, a children’s playgroup, a pop-up with adoptable dogs and more.
Thursday, August 10
DANCE LESSONS
WHAT: Join SaBaCha Dance Athens for their monthly Salsha, Bachata and Cha Cha dance lessons.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: Beginner Salsa lesson at 7:30 p.m. & DJ and Dancing at 8:30 p.m.
PRICE: $7 online up until 5:30 p.m. the day of - $10 at the door
CONCERT
WHAT: The Basketball Project, a musical group featuring R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Mike Mills, Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5), Linda Pitmon (Filthy Friends) and Steve Wynn (Dream Syndicate)
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $25
COMMUNITY CHORUS
WHAT: Join the new community chorus dedicated to holding a space for community-led singing and unity.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Friday, August 11
PLAYGROUP
WHAT: Bring your little ones (typically ages 1-5) in play clothes for indoor and outdoor activities.
WHERE: reBlossom Mama & Baby Shop
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
LAUGHS ON TAP
WHAT: Hosted by Miles Bunch, standup headliner Shaunak Godkhindi will be supported by comedians Lanny Farmer, Ngozi, PJ Audenzia and Luke Bentley with improv from Flying Squid Comedy and music by Freeman Leverett.
WHERE: Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
PRICE: $8 in advance; $10 at the door
THE LITTLE MERMAID
WHAT: Watch a theatrical performance of The Little Mermaid put on by students from surrounding schools.
WHERE: Oconee Youth Playhouse
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
PRICE: $15 to $20
Saturday, August 12
ANIMAL SHELTER
WHAT: Join ACC Animal Shelter to play with adoptable dogs looking for new homes.
WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewery
WHEN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
WESTIE NIGHT
WHAT: Join a beginner dance lesson for West Coast Swing before the floor opens up for social dancing. No experience or partner required.
WHERE: The Studio Athens
WHEN: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (dance lessons at 7 p.m.)
PRICE: $5 to $10
MINI MARKET
WHAT: Join the monthly mini market for a curated group of local vendors.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Sunday, August 13
DRAG BRUNCH
WHAT: Join Athens Showgirl Cabaret for drag brunch hosted by Kellie Divine. Open to all ages.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
PRICE: $25
MARKET
WHAT: Small businesses, artists, farmers, musicians and creative entrepreneurs will be showcased. A drumming and song circle will be held for the last three hours.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
BLUEGRASS JAM
WHAT: Athentic Brewing Co. is hosting an open bluegrass jam. Bring your own instrument or come to enjoy the music and meet some local folk artists.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Company
WHEN: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
