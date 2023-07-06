The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the Annual Cottage Classic Golf Tournament, a calligraphy writing workshop hosted by Kristen MacCarthy, a theater performance by the Town & Gown Players, art gallery openings and more.
Thursday, July 6
GALLERY OPENING
WHAT: Attend the gallery opening for local artist, Marisa Leilani Mustard. She is a muralist who includes vibrant color and bold designs into her artwork that will take the shape of wood cutouts at the gallery.
WHERE: Tiny ATH Gallery
WHEN: 5-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
WRITING WORKSHOP
WHAT: Tracey Coley presents a workshop centered around “Grief Journaling and Writing Through Loss”
WHERE: Athica Athens Institute
WHEN: 1-3 p.m.
PRICE: $25
BIKE NIGHT
WHAT: The Litas Athens, a female motorcycle collective, are hosting a bike night and inviting women who are interested in riding motorcycles to enjoy live music and food.
WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
Friday, July 7
GRAND SLAM
WHAT: Attend a summer program for Athens-Clarke County middle and high school students on Friday nights. Activities include games, music, pool parties, guest speakers, food and door prizes.
WHERE: Lay Park
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
THEATER PERFORMANCE
WHAT: “A God in the House” follows the story of a love triangle that forms between a woman who has chosen to end her life due to terminal illness, her husband and a physician who agrees to help her.
WHERE: Town & Gown Players
WHEN: 8-10 p.m.
PRICE: $5
SPOKEN WORD
WHAT: Flying Squid Comedy presents “Bit-Bop,” a combination of improvised spoken word and improvised music, with Matt House and Libbaloops.
WHERE: Work.Shop
WHEN: 8-9 p.m.
PRICE: $5
Saturday, July 8
DOG DAYS OF SUMMER
WHAT: Bring your dog, drink a beer and enjoy live music at a fundraising concert that benefits the Athens Area Humane Society.
WHERE: Terrapin Beer Company
WHEN: 4-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
GOLF TOURNAMENT
WHAT: Enjoy breakfast, beverages and a catered lunch at the Annual Cottage Classic Golf Tournament. All skill levels are welcome and all proceeds benefit The Cottage Sexual Assault Center and Children’s Advocacy Center.
WHERE: University of Georgia Golf Course
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. (registration) 8:15 (tee-off)
PRICE: $125
CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP
WHAT: Learn the craft of calligraphy with this exclusive 1-day workshop and accompanying pen and ink set. Owner of Artist Shop and calligraphy instructor, Kristen MacCarthy will teach you how to use the traditional tools to create “purposeful strokes” and “beautiful letterforms.”
WHERE: The K. A. Artist Shop
WHEN: 1-3 p.m.
PRICE: $55
Sunday, July 9
ART OPENING
WHAT: Bab’s McDonald and Chuck Murphy’s exhibition “Camera and Canvas” will be on view with an artist talk, Q&A and refreshments.
WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
WHEN: 2-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Enjoy live music on the side of brunch featuring local musicians.
WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
PET PORTRAITS
WHAT: Local artist Lauren Adams will lead a class learning about tips and techniques for creating a painting of your pet.
WHERE: The K. A. Artist Shop
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
PRICE: $55
