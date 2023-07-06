220830_JAG_BotanicalGardensatUGA_0002.jpeg

The State Botanical Garden of Georgia at the University of Georgia is pictured on Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The display gardens and nature trails are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes the Annual Cottage Classic Golf Tournament, a calligraphy writing workshop hosted by Kristen MacCarthy, a theater performance by the Town & Gown Players, art gallery openings and more.

Thursday, July 6

GALLERY OPENING

WHAT: Attend the gallery opening for local artist, Marisa Leilani Mustard. She is a muralist who includes vibrant color and bold designs into her artwork that will take the shape of wood cutouts at the gallery.

WHERE: Tiny ATH Gallery

WHEN: 5-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

WRITING WORKSHOP

WHAT: Tracey Coley presents a workshop centered around “Grief Journaling and Writing Through Loss”

WHERE: Athica Athens Institute

WHEN: 1-3 p.m.

PRICE: $25

BIKE NIGHT

WHAT: The Litas Athens, a female motorcycle collective, are hosting a bike night and inviting women who are interested in riding motorcycles to enjoy live music and food.

WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company

WHEN: 6-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

Friday, July 7

GRAND SLAM

WHAT: Attend a summer program for Athens-Clarke County middle and high school students on Friday nights. Activities include games, music, pool parties, guest speakers, food and door prizes.

WHERE: Lay Park

WHEN: 6-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

THEATER PERFORMANCE

WHAT: “A God in the House” follows the story of a love triangle that forms between a woman who has chosen to end her life due to terminal illness, her husband and a physician who agrees to help her.

WHERE: Town & Gown Players

WHEN: 8-10 p.m.

PRICE: $5

SPOKEN WORD

WHAT: Flying Squid Comedy presents “Bit-Bop,” a combination of improvised spoken word and improvised music, with Matt House and Libbaloops.

WHERE: Work.Shop

WHEN: 8-9 p.m.

PRICE: $5

Saturday, July 8

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

WHAT: Bring your dog, drink a beer and enjoy live music at a fundraising concert that benefits the Athens Area Humane Society.

WHERE: Terrapin Beer Company

WHEN: 4-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

GOLF TOURNAMENT

WHAT: Enjoy breakfast, beverages and a catered lunch at the Annual Cottage Classic Golf Tournament. All skill levels are welcome and all proceeds benefit The Cottage Sexual Assault Center and Children’s Advocacy Center.

WHERE: University of Georgia Golf Course

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. (registration) 8:15 (tee-off)

PRICE: $125

CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP

WHAT: Learn the craft of calligraphy with this exclusive 1-day workshop and accompanying pen and ink set. Owner of Artist Shop and calligraphy instructor, Kristen MacCarthy will teach you how to use the traditional tools to create “purposeful strokes” and “beautiful letterforms.”

WHERE: The K. A. Artist Shop

WHEN: 1-3 p.m.

PRICE: $55

Sunday, July 9

ART OPENING

WHAT: Bab’s McDonald and Chuck Murphy’s exhibition “Camera and Canvas” will be on view with an artist talk, Q&A and refreshments.

WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

WHEN: 2-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Enjoy live music on the side of brunch featuring local musicians.

WHERE: Akademia Brewing Company

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

PET PORTRAITS

WHAT: Local artist Lauren Adams will lead a class learning about tips and techniques for creating a painting of your pet.

WHERE: The K. A. Artist Shop

WHEN: 1-5 p.m.

PRICE: $55

